What's Happening With These Health Care Plans Stocks? -- Aetna, Anthem, Centene, and Cigna

On Wednesday, April 25, 2018, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged 0.25% and 0.18% higher, respectively at the closing bell, while the NASDAQ Composite stayed bearish, finishing marginally lower by 0.05%. US markets saw four out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, three in green, and two in neutral territory. Taking into consideration yesterday's market sentiment, WallStEquities.com assessed the following Health Care Plans equities this morning: Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET), Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM), Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC), and Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI).

Aetna

On Wednesday, shares in Hartford, Connecticut-based Aetna Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.21 million shares. The stock ended at $178.99, rising 1.01% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 33.74% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.60% and 5.40%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Aetna, which operates as a health care benefits company in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.10.

Anthem

Indianapolis, Indiana headquartered Anthem Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 6.15% higher at $238.84. A total volume of 3.74 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.62 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 38.49% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.60% and 11.58%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Anthem, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the US, have an RSI of 63.23.

Centene

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in St. Louis, Missouri headquartered Centene Corp. saw a rise of 1.44%, ending the day at $109.29. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.98 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.49 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 48.80% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.88% and 12.63%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Centene, which operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the US, have an RSI of 55.60.

Cigna

Bloomfield, Connecticut headquartered Cigna Corp.'s shares ended the day 0.24% higher at $171.70 with a total trading volume of 1.29 million shares. The stock has gained 9.24% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 3.23%. Additionally, shares of Cigna, which provides insurance and related products and services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 45.99.

