What's Happening With These Machinery Stocks? -- General Electric, Graco, Honeywell Intl., and Rexnord

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on GE, GGG, HON, and RXN which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com scans General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE), Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), and Rexnord Corp. (NYSE: RXN). As of March 12, 2018, The Diversified Machinery industry has a total of 561,765 granted patents and 1,286,920 patent applications distributed into 1,003,248 patent families, according to a PatSnap report. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

General Electric

Boston, Massachusetts headquartered General Electric Co.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 4.29% lower at $14.05 with a total trading volume of 108.09 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 82.06 million shares. The stock has gained 9.00% in the past month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 0.20%. Moreover, shares of General Electric, which operates as a digital industrial company worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.13.

On April 03rd, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $15 a share to $13 a share.

On April 16th, 2018, General Electric announced that it has filed a Form 8-K with the US SEC, which has been submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism, on April 13th, 2018. The Form 8-K is available on both the SEC's and Company's website. Get the full research report on GE for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GE

Graco

Shares in Minneapolis, Minnesota headquartered Graco Inc. declined 1.21%, ending yesterday's session at $44.26 with a total trading volume of 1.35 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 770.91 thousand shares. The stock has gained 35.01% over the past twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 3.59%. Moreover, shares of Graco, which designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide, have an RSI of 39.20.

On April 16th, 2018, Graco introduced the TexSprayTM FastFinishTM Pro Texture Spray System. This new, compact, and portable system is an ideal solution for professional contractors and remodelers. It also significantly improves productivity and reduces operator fatigue on small to medium-sized texture jobs. Today's complimentary research report on GGG is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GGG

Honeywell International

On Wednesday, Morris Plains, New Jersey headquartered Honeywell International Inc.'s stock saw a decline of 0.11%, to close the day at $147.06. A total volume of 2.88 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 13.74% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.38%. Additionally, shares of Honeywell, which operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide, have an RSI of 47.45.

On April 23rd, 2018, Honeywell's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.745 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 08th, 2018, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 18th, 2018. Register now for your free research document on HON at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HON

Rexnord

Shares in Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rexnord Corp. ended the day 0.21% higher at $29.02. A total volume of 535,622 shares was traded. The stock has gained 21.22% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 10.67%. Furthermore, shares of Rexnord, which designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide, have an RSI of 42.07. Click on the link below and see our free report on RXN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RXN

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-machinery-stocks----general-electric-graco-honeywell-intl-and-rexnord-300637111.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities