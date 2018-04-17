What's Happening With These Medical Equipment Stocks? -- Natus Medical, NovoCure, NuVasive, and Nxstage Medical

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on BABY, NVCR, NUVA, and NXTM which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. For today, WallStEquities.com takes a close look at the recent performance of Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BABY), NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR), NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), and Nxstage Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTM). These stocks are part of the Medical Appliances and Equipment space, which is engaged in the manufacture of medical instruments, such as dental and surgical appliances. Companies in this category tend to offer below-average dividend yields when compared to the wider market. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Natus Medical

On Monday, shares in Pleasanton, California headquartered Natus Medical Inc. ended the day flat at $35.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 240,517 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.53% in the last month and 21.07% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 8.60%. Moreover, shares of Natus Medical, which provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.94. Get the full research report on BABY for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BABY

NovoCure

Shares in NovoCure Ltd ended the day flat at $21.55 with a total trading volume of 620,340 shares. The stock has surged 106.22% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.13% and 7.16%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of NovoCure, which markets a wearable electric field device for treating glioblastoma brain cancer, have an RSI of 52.63.

On April 03rd, 2018, NovoCure announced that it will report its financial results for Q1 2018 on April 26th, 2018, before the US financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EDT that same day to discuss the results. The webcast can be accessed live under the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. Today's complimentary research report on NVCR is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NVCR

NuVasive

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in San Diego, California headquartered NuVasive Inc. finished 0.16% lower at $54.92 with a total trading volume of 531,008 shares. The stock has advanced 8.17% in the last month and 2.98% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 9.20%. Additionally, shares of NuVasive, which develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery, have an RSI of 66.70.

On April 02nd, 2018, NuVasive announced the launch of ALIF (Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion) Access, the Company's first-ever MAS® (Maximum Access Surgery) ALIF retractor platform for both lateral and supine spine surgery approaches. The retractor system's features help retain the characteristics of a traditional ALIF while giving surgeons options for either a lateral or supine approach based on patient need.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $47 per share. Register now for your free research document on NUVA at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NUVA

Nxstage Medical

Lawrence, Massachusetts headquartered Nxstage Medical Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 143,639 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 0.12% higher at $25.80. The Company's shares have advanced 6.74% in the past month and 4.16% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.84% and 0.10%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Nxstage Medical, which develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure, have an RSI of 63.44.

On April 13th, 2018, Nxstage Medical announced that its Medisystems products division has released MasterGuard Plus, its latest innovation in AVF needle safety. MasterGuard Plus leverages the proven safety features of Medisystems' MasterGuard needle guard and offers new features designed to enhance dialysis staff safety by helping to prevent needlestick injuries. Click on the link below and see our free report NXTM at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NXTM

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-medical-equipment-stocks----natus-medical-novocure-nuvasive-and-nxstage-medical-300631036.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities