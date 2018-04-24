What's Happening With These Medical Supplies Stocks? - Cooper Cos., TransEnterix, Waters, and West Pharmaceutical Services

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Cooper Cos.

Pleasanton, California headquartered The Cooper Companies, Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.20% higher at $225.56 with a total trading volume of 297,222 shares. The stock has gained 13.27% in the previous twelve months. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 1.62%. Moreover, shares of Cooper Companies, which operates as a medical device company worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.79.

On April 03rd, 2018, Cooper Cos. announced that CooperSurgical has acquired the assets of The LifeGlobal Group, a global provider of in-vitro fertilization devices, and its affiliates. The transaction is valued at approximately $125 million and is expected to be neutral to earnings per share in FY18 and accretive thereafter, excluding one-time charges and deal-related amortization.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $231 per share.

TransEnterix

Shares in Morrisville, North Carolina headquartered TransEnterix, Inc. declined 3.68%, ending yesterday's session at $1.83 with a total trading volume of 1.38 million shares. The stock has gained 59.13% over the past twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.33% and 8.03%, respectively. Moreover, shares of TransEnterix, which engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery, have an RSI of 52.84.

Waters

On Monday, Milford, Massachusetts headquartered Waters Corporation's stock saw a rise of 0.67%, to close the day at $209.60. A total volume of 599,315 shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 503.54 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 32.22% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.52% and 7.83%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Waters, which provides analytical workflow solutions in the US, Europe, Asia, and internationally, have an RSI of 58.04.

On April 03rd, 2018, Waters Corp. announced the live webcast of its Q1 2018 financial results conference call on April 24th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by clicking on "Live Webcast" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

West Pharmaceutical Services

Shares in Exton, Pennsylvania headquartered West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ended the day 1.07% higher at $91.99. A total volume of 177,526 shares was traded. The stock has gained 12.32% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 3.71%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the US, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally, have an RSI of 62.63.

On April 12th, 2018, West Pharma Services announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results before the market opens on April 26th, 2018. A conference call will follow at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business expectations. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

