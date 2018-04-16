What's Happening With These Oil & Gas Stocks? -- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Ecopetrol, Imperial Oil, and MagneGas

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ANW, EC, IMO, and MNGA which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Friday, April 13, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the S&P 500 edged lower at the closing bell. Six out of nine sectors ended Friday's trading session in bearish territories. Taking into consideration last Friday's market sentiment, WallStEquities.com assessed the following Major Integrated Oil & Gas equities this morning: Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW), Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC), Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSE AMER: IMO), and MagneGas Corp. (NASDAQ: MNGA). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

On Friday, shares in Athens, Greece headquartered Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. recorded a trading volume of 372,810 shares. The stock ended at $2.35, declining 2.08% from the last trading session. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 21.22%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.71. Get the full research report on ANW for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ANW

Ecopetrol

Bogota, Colombia-based Ecopetrol S.A.'s stock finished last Friday's session 1.19% lower at $21.59. A total volume of 1.74 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.67 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 22.18% in the last month, 25.52% over the previous three months, and 124.66% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 17.86% and 65.26%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Ecopetrol, which operates as an integrated oil company, have an RSI of 69.85. Today's complimentary research report on EC is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EC

Imperial Oil

At the close of trading on Friday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Imperial Oil Ltd saw a rise of 1.06%, ending the day at $29.42. The stock recorded a trading volume of 223,220 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.44% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 7.02%. Moreover, shares of Imperial Oil, which explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada, have an RSI of 68.12.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill resumed its 'Underperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $26 per share. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on IMO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IMO

MagneGas

Clearwater, Florida headquartered MagneGas Corp.'s shares ended the day 1.34% lower at $0.78 with a total trading volume of 272,148 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 32.91%. Additionally, shares of MagneGas, which creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 24.94. See the free research coverage on MNGA at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MNGA

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-oil--gas-stocks----aegean-marine-petroleum-network-ecopetrol-imperial-oil-and-magnegas-300630152.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities