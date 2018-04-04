What's Happening With These Oil & Gas Stocks? -- Dril-Quip, Oceaneering, Oil States, and Parker Drilling

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Dril-Quip

On Tuesday, shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Dril-Quip Inc. rose 3.24%, ending the day at $44.60. The stock recorded a trading volume of 633,191 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 474,470 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.90% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.76%. Moreover, shares of Dril-Quip, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deep-water, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.93. Get the full research report on DRQ for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DRQ

Oceaneering International

Shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Oceaneering International Inc. ended the day 2.95% higher at $18.48. A total volume of 1.88 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.39 million shares. In the last month, the stock has gained 1.76%. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 4.73%. Furthermore, shares of Oceaneering, which provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide, have an RSI of 45.97.

On March 14th, 2018, research firm Jefferies upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Hold'.

On March 29th, 2018, Oceaneering announced that it will report its results for Q1 2018 on April 25th, 2018, after the close of trading on the NYSE. The Company also has scheduled a conference call and webcast for April 26th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. CT. The webcast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Today's complimentary research report on OII is accessible at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=OII

Oil States International

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Oil States International Inc. finished 5.03% higher at $27.15. A total volume of 1.45 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.03 million shares. The stock has advanced 9.48% in the last month. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 4.98%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and gas companies worldwide, have an RSI of 53.19. Register now for your free research document on OIS at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=OIS

Parker Drilling

Houston, Texas headquartered Parker Drilling Co.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 1.20 million shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 877,230 shares. The stock closed the day 1.61% lower at $0.58. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 38.71%. Additionally, shares of Parker Drilling, which provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry, have an RSI of 18.21.

On March 15th, 2018, Parker Drilling announced that it was notified by the NYSE on March 14th, 2018, of its non-compliance with continued listing standards, because the average closing price of its common stock over a prior 30 consecutive trading day period had fallen below $1.00 per share. The Company has notified the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency and restore its compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards. Click on the link below and see our free report PKD at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PKD

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-oil--gas-stocks----dril-quip-oceaneering-oil-states-and-parker-drilling-300624149.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

