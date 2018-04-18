What's Happening With These Oil & Gas Stocks? -- EQT Corp., Extraction Oil & Gas, Gastar Exploration, and Gran Tierra Energy

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on EQT, XOG, GST, and GTE which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com monitors EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT), Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG), Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSE AMER: GST), and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE AMER: GTE). Independent Oil and Gas companies are non-integrated companies, which receives nearly all of their revenues from production at the wellhead. They are exclusively in the exploration and production segment of the industry, with no downstream marketing or refining within their operations. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

EQT Corp.

On Tuesday, shares in Pennsylvania headquartered EQT Corp. rose slightly by 0.75%, ending the day at $49.38. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.30 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 0.23%. Moreover, shares of EQT Corp., which together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.41.

On April 12th, 2018, EQT Corp. announced that it will host a teleconference with security analysts on April 26th, 2018, beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operational results, and other matters, with respect to the first quarter 2018. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion. The teleconference will be webcast live on the Company's website. Get the full research report on EQT for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EQT

Extraction Oil & Gas

Shares in Colorado headquartered Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. ended the day 0.62% higher at $13.08 with a total trading volume of 1.05 million shares. In the last month, the stock has gained 2.19%. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 5.91%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado, have an RSI of 62.04.

On April 10th, 2018, Extraction Oil & Gas announced that its Q1 2018 earnings results will be released after close of market on May 08th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call on May 09th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss these results. The audio webcast of the call can be accessed under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Today's complimentary research report on XOG is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=XOG

Gastar Exploration

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Texas-based Gastar Exploration Inc. finished 4.46% higher at $0.73 with a total trading volume of 631,846 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.32%. Shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the US, have an RSI of 52.77.

On April 09th, 2018, Gastar Exploration announced that it has declared special cash dividends on its 8.625% Series A Preferred Stock and its 10.75% Series B Preferred Stock (together, the "Preferred Stocks") to pay in full all accumulated and unpaid cash dividends on both of its outstanding series of preferred stock. The total amount of the declared dividend payments is approximately $10.9 million. The dividend on the Preferred Stocks is payable on April 30th, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on April 20th, 2018. Register now for your free research document on GST at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GST

Gran Tierra Energy

Canada headquartered Gran Tierra Energy Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 2.47 million shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 1.59 million shares. The stock closed the day 1.33% higher at $3.05. The Company's shares have advanced 15.53% in the past month, 8.16% in the previous three months, and 15.53% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 14.15% and 27.06%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, have an RSI of 72.85. Click on the link below and see our free report GTE at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GTE

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-oil--gas-stocks----eqt-corp-extraction-oil--gas-gastar-exploration-and-gran-tierra-energy-300632018.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities