What's happening With These Recreational Vehicles Stocks? -- Harley-Davidson, Polaris Industries, REV Group, and Thor Industries

Harley-Davidson

On Wednesday, shares in Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.78%, ending the day at $42.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.40 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.12%. Moreover, shares of Harley-Davidson, which manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.11.

On March 23rd, 2018, Harley-Davidson announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results before market hours on April 24th, 2018. Matt Levatich, President and CEO, and John Olin, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call from 8:00 a.m. CDT to 9:00 a.m. CDT that same day.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Wedbush reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $49 a share to $44 a share.

Polaris Industries

Shares in Medina, Minnesota headquartered Polaris Industries Inc. ended the day 0.97% higher at $122.37 with a total trading volume of 452,195 shares. In the last month and over the past year, the stock has gained 2.05% and 51.39%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.24% and 10.48%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Polaris Industries, which designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide, have an RSI of 62.20.

On April 09th, 2018, Polaris Industries (PII) announced that Craig Scanlon has been named President of Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP), effective immediately. Scanlon will succeed Greg Adler, who is assuming a new role as Executive Vice Chairman for TAP. Scanlon and Adler will both report to Steve Eastman, President of Aftermarket, Parts, Garments and Accessories for PII.

REV Group

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Milwaukee, Wisconsin headquartered REV Group Inc. finished 0.25% lower at $19.85 with a total trading volume of 522,059 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 18.89%. Shares of the Company, which designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the US, Canada, EMEA region, and internationally, have an RSI of 31.50.

On March 20th, 2018, REV Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved the authorization of a share repurchase program. The authorization allows the repurchase of up to $50.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock, effective immediately. The repurchase authorization expires in 24 months and gives management the flexibility to determine conditions under which shares may be purchased.

Thor Industries

Elkhart, Indiana-based Thor Industries Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 800,891 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 0.51% lower at $110.66. The Company's shares have advanced 21.11% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 10.16%. Additionally, shares of Thor Industries, which through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 39.88.

On March 15th, 2018, Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on April 13th, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 30th, 2018.

On March 16th, 2018, research firm Argus upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

