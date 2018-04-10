What's Happening With These REIT - Retail Stocks? -- SL Green Realty, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Taubman Centers, and Weingarten Realty Investors

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on SLG, SKT, TCO, and WRI which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning, WallStEquities.com recalls the recent performance of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT), Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE: TCO), and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI). These stocks are part of the Retail REIT space, which focuses on large regional malls, outlet centers, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and power centers that feature big box retailers. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

SL Green Realty

On Monday, shares in SL Green Realty Corp. saw a slight decline of 0.07%, ending the day at $94.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 559,920 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 2.23%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.92.

On March 22nd, 2018, SL Green Realty announced that its Board of Directors has declared the quarterly dividend of $0.8125 per share of common stock. The Board also declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company's Series I Preferred Stock for the period January 15th, 2018 through and including April 14th, 2018, of $0.40625 per share. Both dividends will be payable on April 16th, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 02nd, 2018. Get the full research report on SLG for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SLG

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Shares in Greensboro, North Carolina headquartered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. ended the day 0.70% lower at $22.62 with a total trading volume of 841,165 shares. In the last month, the stock has gained 1.89%. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 0.64%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers, have an RSI of 51.73.

On March 20th, 2018, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers announced that its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018 will be released on May 01st, 2018, after the market close. The Company will host its conference call on May 02nd, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of this call will be available on the Company' Investor Relations website. Today's complimentary research report on SKT is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SKT

Taubman Centers

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan headquartered Taubman Centers Inc. finished 0.88% lower at $57.39 with a total trading volume of 503,166 shares. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.23%. Shares of the Company, which engages in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 27 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the US and Asia, have an RSI of 49.94.

On April 05th, 2018, Taubman Centers announced that it will report its Q1 2018 earnings after the market closes on April 26th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call on April 27th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss these results. Register now for your free research document on TCO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TCO

Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors' shares recorded a trading volume of 484,200 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 0.04% higher at $27.95. The Company's shares have advanced 1.53% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.35%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which owns or operates under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast, have an RSI of 51.46.

On March 22nd, 2018, Weingarten Realty Investors announced that its Q1 2018 earnings will be released after the market closes on April 24th, 2018. Senior management will host a quarterly earnings conference call on April 25th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. CT. This call will be webcast live and can be accessed under the Investor Relations tab of the Company's website. Click on the link below and see our free report WRI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WRI

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-reit--retail-stocks----sl-green-realty-tanger-factory-outlet-centers-taubman-centers-and-weingarten-realty-investors-300627029.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities