What's Happening With These REIT Stocks? -- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, RLJ Lodging Trust, Sunstone Hotel Investors, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PEB, RLJ, SHO, and XHR. For today, WallStEquities.com has issued research reports on these four Hotel/Motel REITs: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB), RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR). Hotel REITs can acquire, improve, develop, lease, and manage properties in the Hotel, Lodging, Hospitality, and Resort industries. They can invest in a wide range of sectors and properties types such as budget hotels, motels, upper-upscale and luxury hotels, and extended-stay hotels, among many others.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

On Tuesday, shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw a slight decline of 0.70%, ending the day at $35.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 691,805 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.70% in the last month and 15.23% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.96%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.65.

On April 12th, 2018, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31st, 2018 on April 26th, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on April 27th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website.

RLJ Lodging Trust

Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust ended the day 0.05% lower at $20.40 with a total trading volume of 981,288 shares. In the last month, the stock has gained 9.21%. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 0.85%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which focuses on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels, have an RSI of 53.43.

On April 23rd, 2018, RLJ Lodging Trust announced that it will report its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018 after the markets close on May 09th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call on May 10th, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. finished 0.13% lower at $15.62 with a total trading volume of 1.78 million shares. The stock has advanced 9.00% in the last month and 0.51% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 3.74%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms, have an RSI of 58.16.

On April 09th, 2018, Sunstone Hotel Investors announced that it will report its financial results for Q1 2018 on May 07th, 2018, after the market closes. Management will hold its quarterly conference call on May 08th, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 245,498 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 0.34% higher at $20.49. The Company's shares have advanced 5.95% in the past month and 17.22% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.61%. Additionally, shares of the Company have an RSI of 58.01.

On April 16th, 2018, Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that the Company has updated the timing of its first-quarter 2018 conference call on Thursday, May 03rd, 2017. The call will now begin at 1:00 p.m. ET, two hours later than previously scheduled. The Company's quarterly results will be released before the market opens that same day, as previously announced.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-reit-stocks----pebblebrook-hotel-trust-rlj-lodging-trust-sunstone-hotel-investors-and-xenia-hotels--resorts-300636211.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities