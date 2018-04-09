What's Happening With These Resorts & Casinos Stocks? -- Pinnacle Entertainment, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Vail Resorts, and Wynn Resorts

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PNK, RCL, MTN, and WYNN which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com scans Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PNK), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL), Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN), and Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN). These companies operate in the Resorts and Casinos industry, which is composed of lodging and recreational establishments that provide both facilities on the same premises. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Pinnacle Entertainment

Las Vegas, Nevada headquartered Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.'s shares finished Friday's session 0.10% higher at $30.48. A total volume of 278,832 shares was traded. The stock has gained 0.10% in the last month and 61.18% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 17.19%. Moreover, shares of Pinnacle Entertainment, which owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.09.

On March 29th, 2018 at its special meeting of stockholders, Pinnacle Entertainment announced that Company stockholders approved its acquisition by Penn National Gaming, Inc. ("PENN") by voting affirmatively to adopt the merger agreement for the transaction. In addition, PENN announced that its shareholders voted to approve its proposal to issue shares of PENN common stock to the stockholders of Pinnacle as part of the consideration in the transaction. Get the full research report on PNK for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PNK

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Shares in Miami, Florida headquartered Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ended the day 2.54% lower at $114.83 with a total trading volume of 1.10 million shares. The stock has advanced 16.98% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 5.63% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a cruise company, have an RSI of 34.91.

On March 19th, 2018, Royal Caribbean Cruises has appointed Adam Goldstein, one of the Cruise industry's most respected leaders, to serve as its Vice Chairman. Goldstein, a 30-year Company veteran, will assume his new post in May, after having served as its President and COO since 2014. Today's complimentary research report on RCL is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RCL

Vail Resorts

Broomfield, Colorado-based Vail Resorts Inc.'s stock declined 2.20%, closing the session at $223.87. A total volume of 274,834 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 3.26% in the last month, 7.10% in the previous three months, and 17.86% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.06% above its 50-day moving average and 1.97% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Vail Resorts, which through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the US, have an RSI of 52.34.

On March 13th, 2018, Vail Resorts introduced Emma, your Epic Mountain Assistant, the world's first digital mountain assistant to help guide guests while on their ski and snowboard vacation at nine of the Company's resorts. Emma will debut for the 2018-19 winter season at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in Tahoe; and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada. Register now for your free research document on MTN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MTN

Wynn Resorts

On Friday, shares in Las Vegas, Nevada-based Wynn Resorts Ltd finished the session 1.52% lower at $178.49. A total volume of 2.80 million shares was traded. The stock has gained 5.99% in the last month, 9.24% over the previous three months, and 52.97% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.49% and 15.91%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Wynn Resorts, which develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts, have an RSI of 52.09.

On March 23rd, 2018, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Galaxy Entertainment Group announced that the latter has agreed to purchase 5.3 million primary shares of WYNN at a price of $175 a share, resulting in $927,500,000 of gross proceeds to WYNN.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm ROTH Capital upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. Click on the link below and see our free report WYNN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WYNN

