What's Happening With These Semiconductor Stocks? -- Ambarella, ASML Holding, Axcelis Technologies, and Brooks Automation

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on AMBA, ASML, ACLS, and BRKS which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the S&P 500 edged higher at the closing bell. All sectors ended Tuesday's trading session in bullish territories. Taking into consideration yesterday's market sentiment, WallStEquities.com assessed the following Semiconductor Equipment & Materials equities this morning: Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), and Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Ambarella

On Tuesday, shares in Santa Clara, California headquartered Ambarella Inc. recorded a trading volume of 697,378 shares. The stock ended at $51.33, declining 0.64% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 1.74% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.20%. Furthermore, shares of Ambarella, which develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable HD, video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55.24. Get the full research report on AMBA for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AMBA

ASML Holding

Veldhoven, the Netherlands headquartered ASML Holding N.V.'s stock finished yesterday's session 2.90% higher at $212.70. A total volume of 1.23 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.06 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 14.12% over the previous three months and 63.40% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.64% and 20.69%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of ASML Holding, which develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the US, and Asia, have an RSI of 61.26. Today's complimentary research report on ASML is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ASML

Axcelis Technologies

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Beverly, Massachusetts headquartered Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw a rise of 2.25%, ending the day at $25.00. The stock recorded a trading volume of 487,543 shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 451.26 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 36.24% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.35%. Moreover, shares of Axcelis Technologies, which designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide, have an RSI of 52.05. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on ACLS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ACLS

Brooks Automation

Chelmsford, Massachusetts headquartered Brooks Automation Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.40% higher at $28.23 with a total trading volume of 555,505 shares. The stock has gained 30.21% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.28% and 4.44%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Brooks Automation, which provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets, have an RSI of 57.00. See the free research coverage on BRKS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BRKS

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-semiconductor-stocks----ambarella-asml-holding-axcelis-technologies-and-brooks-automation-300632023.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities