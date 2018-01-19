What's Happening with These Semiconductor Stocks? -- MaxLinear, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Sequans Communications, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

MaxLinear

On Thursday, shares in Carlsbad, California headquartered MaxLinear Inc. recorded a trading volume of 730,703 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 467.32 thousand shares. The stock ended at $25.09, declining 3.31% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 7.45% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.96%. Furthermore, shares of MaxLinear, which provides radio-frequency and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.97. Get the full research report on MXL for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MXL

Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Shanghai, China headquartered Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 3.12% higher at $7.61. A total volume of 416,739 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 17.08% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 23.89%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits and other semiconductor services, have an RSI of 46.46.

Today's complimentary research report on SMI is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SMI

Sequans Communications

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Paris, France headquartered Sequans Communications S.A. saw a decline of 1.65%, ending the day at $1.79. The stock recorded a trading volume of 344,186 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.68%. Moreover, shares of Sequans Communications, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications, have an RSI of 41.85. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on SQNS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SQNS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

HsinChu, Taiwan headquartered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd's shares ended the day 3.34% higher at $44.57 with a total trading volume of 11.83 million shares, which was above their three months average of 5.11 million shares. The stock has gained 12.84% in the last month and 51.14% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.23% and 18.98%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan, have an RSI of 72.35.

On January 16th, 2018, research firm HSBC Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. See the free research coverage on TSM at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TSM

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483|

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-semiconductor-stocks----maxlinear-semiconductor-manufacturing-sequans-communications-and-taiwan-semiconductor-manufacturing-300585177.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

