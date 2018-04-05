What's Happening With These Semiconductor Stocks? -- Microchip Technology, AU Optronics, Cypress Semiconductor, and ON Semiconductor

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Microchip Technology

On Wednesday, shares in Chandler, Arizona headquartered Microchip Technology Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.12 million shares. The stock ended at $90.18, rising 1.29% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 23.18% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.14%. Furthermore, shares of Microchip Technology, which develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.02.

On March 08th, 2018, research firm Goldman upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

AU Optronics

Hsinchu, Taiwan headquartered AU Optronics Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.85% lower at $4.67. A total volume of 504,294 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 11.19% over the previous three months and 22.57% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.34% and 9.45%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of AU Optronics, which researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays, have an RSI of 52.54.

Cypress Semiconductor

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in San Jose, California headquartered Cypress Semiconductor Corp. saw a rise of 1.68%, ending the day at $16.94. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5.58 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 25.39% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 8.99%. Moreover, shares of Cypress Semiconductor, which designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 45.30.

ON Semiconductor

Phoenix, Arizona headquartered ON Semiconductor Corp.'s shares ended the day 3.40% higher at $24.33 with a total trading volume of 5.71 million shares. The stock has gained 11.55% in the previous three months and 61.45% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.09% and 22.25%, respectively. Additionally, shares of ON Semiconductor, which manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide, have an RSI of 46.93.

