What's Happening With These Services Stocks? -- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rite Aid, Sears, and Dillard's

Walgreens Boots Alliance

On Thursday, shares in Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. rose 0.11%, ending the day at $72.94. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.08 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.97% in the last one month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.23%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a pharmacy-led health and well-being company, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.83.

On December 04th, 2017, research firm Deutsche Bank initiated a 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $78 per share.

On December 22nd, 2017, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) announced that it has entered into an agreement to reduce its stake in Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a pharmaceutical wholesaling joint venture in China, following an offer from its joint venture partner Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd. Upon completion, WBA will own a 20% interest in Guangzhou Pharma and will continue to account for its remaining stake as an equity method investment.

Rite Aid

Shares in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania headquartered Rite Aid Corp. ended the day 0.50% lower at $2.00. A total volume of 27.89 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 26.45 million shares. In the last month, the stock has gained 5.82%. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 14.27%. Furthermore, shares of Rite Aid, which through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the US, have an RSI of 61.22.

On December 04th, 2017, research firm Deutsche Bank initiated a 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $2.25 per share.

On December 14th, 2017, The Rite Aid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Rite Aid, announced that it is awarding a total of $2.2 million to its partner charities through its KidCents Holiday Wishes program. Created to recognize the year-round efforts of each organization, each of the more than 440 charities currently participating in the KidCents program will receive a $5,000 grant to help make a holiday wish of their choice come true.

Sears Holdings

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings Corp. finished 3.23% lower at $3.60 with a total trading volume of 1.21 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 21.62%. Shares of the Company, which operates as an integrated retailer in the US, have an RSI of 31.80.

On December 04th, 2017, research firm MoffettNathanson initiated a 'Sell' rating on the Company's stock.

On December 12th, 2017, Sears announced that it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity of its existing Term Loan, which originally was to mature in June 2018, to January 2019, with the option to further extend the maturity to July 2019. During Q4, the Company paid down the Term Loan by $325 million, reducing the outstanding balance to approximately $400 million, and bringing its total Term Loan repayment during 2017 to approximately $570 million.

Dillard's

Shares in Little Rock, Arkansas-based Dillard's Inc. recorded a trading volume of 412,859 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 1.27% lower at $60.84. The Company's shares have advanced 5.90% in the past month and 6.66% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.00% and 8.33%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Dillard's, which operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the US, have an RSI of 57.71.

