What's Happening With These Specialty Chemicals Stocks? -- Green Plains, H.B. Fuller, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Kronos Worldwide

Green Plains

On Tuesday, shares in Omaha, Nebraska headquartered Green Plains Inc. saw a decline of 1.61%, ending the day at $18.30. The stock recorded a trading volume of 396,133 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 13.31% in the last month and 3.39% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.68% and 1.24%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Green Plains, which produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.90.

On April 19th, 2018, Green Plains and Green Plains Partners L.P. announced that the companies will release their Q1 2018 financial results prior to the market opening on May 07th, 2018. The Companies will host a joint conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss their performance and outlook.

H.B. Fuller

Shares in Saint Paul, Minnesota headquartered H.B. Fuller Co. ended the day 0.32% higher at $49.63 with a total trading volume of 309,010 shares. In the last month, the stock has gained 4.09%. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 2.26%. Furthermore, shares of H.B. Fuller, which together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide, have an RSI of 46.30.

On April 12th, 2018, H.B. Fuller announced that its Board of Directors voted to increase the Company's regular quarterly dividend from $0.15 per share of common stock to $0.155 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on May 10th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26th, 2018.

International Flavors & Fragrances

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in New York headquartered International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. finished 0.57% higher at $142.06 with a total trading volume of 336,769 shares. The stock has advanced 5.94% in the last month and 2.22% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 2.13%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products, have an RSI of 57.70.

On April 30th, 2018, International Flavors & Fragrances announced that the Company will release its Q1 2018 earnings results following the market close on May 07th, 2018. The management team will host a live webcast on May 08th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and outlook. The live webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.

Kronos Worldwide

Dallas, Texas headquartered Kronos Worldwide Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 729,264 shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 464,100 shares. The stock closed the day 2.21% lower at $22.53. The Company's shares have advanced 3.59% in the past month and 26.15% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.20%. Additionally, shares of Kronos Worldwide, which produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, Asia/Pacific, and internationally, have an RSI of 42.86.

