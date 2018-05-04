What's Happening With These Textile Stocks? -- Canada Goose, Carter's, G-III Apparel, and Gildan Activewear

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Canada Goose Holdings

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.81%, ending the day at $36.79. The stock recorded a trading volume of 357,199 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.69% in the last month, 3.00% over the previous three months, and 124.47% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.70% and 35.96%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Canada Goose, which designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the US, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.22.

On April 10th, 2018, Canada Goose announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. When made final, the base shelf prospectus will allow the Company and certain of its security holders to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus in Canada of up to US$1,250,000,000 of subordinate voting shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective. Get the full research report on GOOS for free by clicking below at:

Carter's

Shares in Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Carter's Inc. ended the day 0.14% lower at $100.08 with a total trading volume of 700,540 shares. Over the past year, the stock has gained 9.33%. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 3.58%. Furthermore, shares of Carter's, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands, have an RSI of 34.16.

On April 26th, 2018, Carter's reported its Q1 FY18 results. Net sales for Q1 2018 were $755.8 million, and operating income was $60.3 million. Net income for the quarter was $42.5 million, and cash flow from operations was $64.1 million.

On April 30th, 2018, research firm Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $137 a share to $130 a share. Today's complimentary research report on CRI is accessible at:

G-III Apparel Group

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in New York-based G-III Apparel Group Ltd finished 3.53% lower at $35.23 with a total trading volume of 330,185 shares. The stock has advanced 49.15% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 10.29%. Additionally, shares of G-III Apparel, which designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 42.80. Register now for your free research document on GIII at:

Gildan Activewear

Montreal, Canada headquartered Gildan Activewear Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 871,861 shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 453,490 shares. The stock closed the day 4.19% higher at $30.10. The Company's shares have advanced 2.38% in the past month and 9.18% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.11%. Additionally, shares of Gildan Activewear, which manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America, have an RSI of 59.61.

On May 02nd, 2018, Gildan Activewear's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.112 per share, payable on June 11th, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 17th, 2018. Click on the link below and see our free report GIL at:

