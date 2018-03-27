What's Happening With These Textile Stocks? -- Hanesbrands, Lululemon Athletica, Michael Kors, and Under Armour

Hanesbrands

On Monday, shares in Winston-Salem, North Carolina headquartered Hanesbrands Inc. rose 1.95%, ending the day at $18.79. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.42 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 9.23%. Moreover, shares of Hanesbrands, which designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.89.

On March 12th, 2018, Hanesbrands announced that its flagship brand, Hanes, is making its biggest underwear launch in four years with the introduction of premium Comfort Flex Fit men's boxer briefs, which feature a specially designed, anti-ouch pouch. Hanes Comfort Flex Fit boxer briefs have launched across the US in all distribution channels simultaneously — mass retailers, national mid-tier chains, department stores, and online retailers.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $21 per share. Get the full research report on HBI for free by clicking below at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HBI

Lululemon Athletica

Shares in Vancouver, Canada-based Lululemon Athletica Inc. ended the day 1.04% higher at $80.34. A total volume of 2.60 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.63 million shares. In the previous three months and over the past year, the stock has gained 3.34% and 26.14%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.62% and 19.34%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Lululemon Athletica, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth, have an RSI of 49.32.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $96 per share.

On March 13th, 2018, Lululemon Athletica announced that its financial results for Q4 and full FY017 will be released on March 27th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss these results. Today's complimentary research report on LULU is accessible at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LULU

Michael Kors Holdings

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in London, the UK-based Michael Kors Holdings Ltd finished 2.57% higher at $62.72 with a total trading volume of 1.05 million shares. The stock has advanced 66.99% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 22.45%. Additionally, shares of Michael Kors, which design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel, have an RSI of 49.46.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $75 per share. Register now for your free research document on KORS at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KORS

Under Armour

Baltimore, Maryland headquartered Under Armour Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 6.01 million shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 5.64% higher at $16.67. The Company's shares have advanced 7.48% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.85% and 0.37%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Under Armour, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, EMEA region, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America, have an RSI of 54.60.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $18 per share. Click on the link below and see our free report UAA at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=UAA

