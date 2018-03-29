What's Happening With These TV Broadcasters Stocks? -- Nexstar Media, Tribune Media, Entravision Communications, and Gray Television

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Nexstar Media Group

On Wednesday, shares in Irving, Texas headquartered Nexstar Media Group Inc. saw a decline of 1.57%, ending the day at $65.90. The stock recorded a trading volume of 534,664 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 1.48%. Moreover, shares of Nexstar Media, which operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 32.63.

On March 14th, 2018, LAKANA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Digital, LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, announced that Karen Brophy has been named Head of LAKANA and Senior Vice President of Nexstar Digital, effective immediately. In her new role, Ms. Brophy will be responsible for the overall direction and management of LAKANA, including growing its current operations and launching new innovative content monetization solutions and services. Get the full research report on NXST for free by clicking below at:

Tribune Media

Shares in Chicago, Illinois-based Tribune Media Co. ended the day 0.25% lower at $40.63 with a total trading volume of 148,883 shares. The stock has advanced 9.34% over the past year and is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.57%. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the US, have an RSI of 32.99.

On March 13th, 2018, WGN America, the flagship entertainment destination of Tribune Media, announced that it has secured the US rights to the gripping crime series "The Disappearance," starring Peter Coyote, Camille Sullivan, and Aden Young. The six-part mystery event is created and written by Normand Daneau and Geneviève Simard, and directed by Peter Stebbings. Today's complimentary research report on TRCO is accessible at:

Entravision Communications

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Santa Monica, California headquartered Entravision Communications Corp. finished 1.11% higher at $4.55 with a total trading volume of 577,562 shares. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 27.53%. Shares of the Company, which operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the US and certain border markets of Mexico, have an RSI of 26.65.

On March 07th, 2018, Entravision Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the Company's Class A, Class B, and Class U common stocks in an aggregate amount of approximately $4.5 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on March 30th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 19th, 2018.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Noble Financial downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'. Register now for your free research document on EVC at:

Gray Television

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Gray Television Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 1.84 million shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 1.06 million shares. The stock closed the day 1.92% lower at $12.80. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 14.23%. Additionally, shares of Gray Television, which owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the US, have an RSI of 38.64.

On March 26th, 2018, Gray Television announced that it will release its earnings results for the quarter ending March 31st, 2018 on May 08th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss its results. The call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company's website. Click on the link below and see our free report GTN at:

