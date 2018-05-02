What's Happening With These Utilities Stocks? -- New Jersey Resources, American Water Works, Aqua America, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo

www.wallstequities.com/registration

New Jersey Resources

On Tuesday, shares in Wall, New Jersey-based New Jersey Resources Corp. recorded a trading volume of 380,144 shares. The stock ended at $41.65, rising 0.73% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 6.66% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.89% and 0.61%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65.05. Get the full research report on NJR for free by clicking below at:

American Water Works

Voorhees, New Jersey-based American Water Works Co. Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.06% higher at $86.63. A total volume of 571,354 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 9.67% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.18% and 3.33%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 74.59.

On April 16th, 2018, research firm Janney upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. Today's complimentary research report on AWK is accessible at:

Aqua America

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based Aqua America Inc. saw a rise of 0.97%, ending the day at $35.49. The stock recorded a trading volume of 619,619 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.74% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.66% and 1.59%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Aqua America, which through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the US, have an RSI of 71.45.

On April 26th, 2018, research firm Boenning & Scattergood downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Neutral'. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on WTR at:

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP

Sao Paulo, Brazil headquartered Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP's shares ended the day 0.30% lower at $9.95 with a total trading volume of 1.38 million shares. The stock has gained 11.16% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.34%. Additionally, shares of SABESP, which provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of Sao Paulo, have an RSI of 48.23.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Overweight' to 'Neutral'. See the free research coverage on SBS at:

