What's Hot This Holiday Season? Trips to B&Bs!

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The burning question: "What's hot on holiday wish lists this year?" bnbfinder.com, the most comprehensive independently owned international bed and breakfast directory, surveyed travelers about what they'd like to give and get this holiday season. The answer concurs with the National Retail Federation's surveys: Travelers want experiences and gift cards. This holiday season, bnbfinder answers the burning question on what to give that person who has everything - a bnbfinder Getaway Gift Card for B&Bs across the USA.

Travelers seek experiences

A bnbfinder.com survey found that more than 6 in 10 travelers put gift cards at the top of their holiday list, and gift cards for B&B travel are the #1 choice.

Move aside puppies, diamonds, and ugly sweaters, this holiday season consumers want gift cards for trips and experiences. When asked what they'd most like to receive this holiday season, more than six out of ten travelers told bnbfinder they want a trip or experience, or gift card for one.

Travelers want B&B getaways under the tree this holiday season

Consumers don't want just any gift card. When asked if they were to receive a trip, what would they want the gift of travel to include, six out of ten survey respondents answered they would like a gift card to a B&B. In fact, nearly twice as many travelers answered that they'd prefer a B&B gift card over a gift card to a hotel or motel. B&B gift cards were chosen by survey respondents more often than airline tickets, rental or dining gift cards as the top choice for the ideal traveler gift this holiday season.

Romantic travel tops the list this year - no wonder they want B&B's

Wondering why B&B travel scores so high on the holiday wish list? When survey respondents were asked what kind of travel they enjoy most, the #1 answer was romantic travel. The highest majority of survey respondents told bnbfinder that romantic travel is their number one or two choice for the most enjoyable travel.

Nearly half of consumers plan to spend $500 to $1000 or more this holiday season

To achieve that perfect gift giving goal, nearly one in two survey respondents told bnbfinder that they plan to spend anywhere from $500 to $1000 or more on holiday gifts in 2019.

Holiday spenders are in luck. The gift of B&B travel fits well into the budget for holiday spending this year. bnbfinder Getaway Gift Cards can be ordered in any amount and the balance never expires. For last minute shoppers, bnbfinder Getaway Gift Cards are emailed to the recipient and can arrive on Christmas morning, Hanukkah, or special anniversaries or birthdays. Best of all, bnbfinder Getaway Gift Cards are honored at many inns and B&Bs across the USA.

Methodology

The bnbfinder holiday survey was sent in late September 2019, to a list of travelers maintained by bnbfinder. The survey was completed by over 100 people. Click here for more complete survey explanations. To learn more about bnbfinder, visit https://www.bnbfinder.com.

