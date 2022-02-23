What's Inside Your Mattress? ISPA EXPO Showcases What's Ahead in Sleep Products

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) will host its first in-person event in two years, ISPA EXPO, March 8-10, 2022, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. ISPA EXPO is the world's only trade show exclusively for the mattress industry, featuring more than 200 exhibitors from 20 countries throughout 150,000 square feet of exhibit space.

"A recent survey by the Better Sleep Council, found that mattress purchase intent is rising as people continue to make getting a good night's sleep their number one health and wellness priority," said Mary Helen Rogers, ISPA vice president of marketing and communications. "It's important to recognize that the mattress industry didn't stop innovating during the pandemic, and, in fact, is introducing new technologies, components, equipment and services that will have a positive impact on consumers."

ISPA EXPO will offer relevant educational sessions that provide business insights for attendees across every sector of the mattress industry. Speakers and topics include:

Andrew Dent , Ph.D., EVP of Research, Material ConneXion. Materials Innovation … Changing the World

Materials Innovation … Changing the World Ron Insana , CNBC Senior Analyst, financial journalist & best-selling author. An Economic Reality Check: From Here to Normality

An Economic Reality Check: From Here to Normality Mark Schulman , world-class drummer & business strategist. Hacking the ROCKSTAR ATTITUDE: How to Ignite Rockstar Performance During Uncertain Times

ISPA EXPO is all about mattress innovation and what's next for consumers searching for solutions to their sleep needs. The mattress is the foundation for a good night's sleep, and sleep is the foundation for everyone's health and wellness. Come to ISPA EXPO and experience the world of sleep all in one space.

More information about ISPA EXPO 2022, including registration and exhibit space, is available at www.ISPAEXPO.com. Complimentary registration is available for media.

