What's My Size In Spain? BlitzResults Releases Detailed How-To Guide Of European Sizing For US Consumers

NEW YORK, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- European clothing is in vogue in the United States – but with so many different sizing systems, it's often difficult to know what will fit, and what won't.

Data science and education company BlitzResults has released a new online tool that is designed to help US consumers understand European sizing. Whether they are shopping online, or planning to purchase clothing on vacation, this tool is sure to help them understand their size in Europe for both clothing and shoes.

By eliminating guesswork, this chart will help customers shop more effectively in the EU and prevent them from accidentally ordering improperly-sized items.

BlitzResults Takes The Headache Out Of Shopping For European Sizes

The idea behind this chart was simple. There are so many resources out there for comparing US sizes to European sizes – but not many tools that were specifically designed to help US consumers get the right size for their particular body shape.

"We wanted to eliminate the frustration of getting the wrong item," says Tim Lilling, project lead for the chart. "When you're shopping online in Europe, it's usually impossible to return an item cost-effectively, so shopping online feels like a gamble. We wanted to help reduce the risk involved with shopping in Europe."

According to Lilling, this chart is updated with the latest conversions and standards. It also contains a comprehensive guide on how to convert US sizes to European sizes, allowing users to understand the methodology behind this conversion table.

Different countries are also represented. Sizing in Italy is usually different than sizing in the UK, for example – and these differences are discussed in the chart and guide.

"We realized that there was a lot of contradictory information," Lilling says. "Our goal was to create a one-stop-shop, where any US consumer can get information about their European sizing. We wanted to remove obstacles that prevent Americans from shopping the latest European styles and fashions – and we think we've succeeded."

Every element of clothing is represented. From shoes, to women's dresses, men's pants, and more. BlitzResults.com has created a truly holistic resource which is sure to be handy for shoppers both in the US, and worldwide.

The chart and guide are currently live and can be found at the following URL: https://www.blitzresults.com/en/european-sizes.

About BlitzResults.com:

BlitzResults.com is the brainchild of a tight-knit group of people who acknowledge the applications of math in various facets of life, particularly in personal health and diet as well as in consumer-related topics. Its founders also recognized that most people do not have the time or sufficient data to solve various math-based questions on their own, and may benefit from free, interactive tools like online calculators or widgets to help them get the personalized answers they are looking for and more.

And so, with the help of experts and volunteers, they designed an open and transparent educational platform which provided these tools and resources at a click of a button.

Today, BlitzResults remains committed in its mission to provide free, accurate, and easy-to-use online calculators, data charts, survey results, and infographics on a variety of areas relating to personal health and wellness, and consumer affairs. Beyond designing these online tools, this interactive educational website is also dedicated to sharing comprehensive and in-depth information on these topics, including data backed up by scientific research and valuable advices from different experts and authorities.

But unlike other educational and informative sites, the people behind BlitzResults aspires to consistently deliver all these to its readers in a way that's fun and easy to comprehend.

The ultimate goal of this small organization is to help millions of people live healthier lives while instilling an unfailing sense of responsibility toward the Earth and its dwindling resources. BlitzResults hopes to achieve this by raising awareness through its online tools and well-researched articles.

Find out the many ways that BlitzResults can help you expand your knowledge on the previously mentioned topics by visiting https://www.blitzresults.com

