What's New in Scottsdale, Ariz. - Winter '25

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale is shining brighter than ever this winter with a fresh wave of resort transformations, immersive wellness experiences, boundary-pushing dining concepts, dynamic arts programming and spectacular seasonal events.

A breathtaking aerial view of the ADERO Scottsdale Resort, Autograph Collection. Credit: ADERO Scottsdale Resort, Autograph Collection.

RESORT ROUNDUP

THE BIG NEWS: ADERO Scottsdale Resort will undergo a phased, comprehensive transformation to elevate and enhance the guest experience beginning in Jan. 2026. This will include a reimagination of 32 casita-style rooms, a new signature restaurant concept, expansion of the spa into a modern wellness oasis featuring a hammam, infrared sauna, cold plunge and juice elixir bar, a redesigned pool deck, and more. As part of its transformation, ADERO — the only Autograph Collection Resort in a certified Dark Sky Zone — is deepening its dedication to the night skies with an expanded lineup of celestial programming. Highlights include Solar Sundays, led by the Star Dudes, where visitors can observe the sun and stars through solar telescopes. The resort has also introduced Sacred Sky Float, a unique floating sound bath meditation series created in partnership with Quantum Health Organics, held during the full moon and new moon cycles.

Scottsdale Golf Retreat at Troon North, the newest luxury stay-and-play resort property located steps from Troon North Golf Club, is now under construction and projected to open in early 2026. This 26-suite property will include 20 four-bedroom, four-bath ensuite suites, and six two-bedroom, two-bath ensuite rooms, making it an ideal location for golf groups of any size, private executive retreats and celebratory gatherings. Developed by MBA Development Partners, Scottsdale Golf Retreat at Troon North is designed in a quaint enclave format to provide privacy and relaxation.

This December, The Phoenician Scottsdale will unveil The Villas at Canyon Suites — an exclusive, private enclave of eight luxurious, stand-alone villas nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain. Each upscale villa provides multiple rooms, access to a private pool complex, and all the comforts of home, seamlessly blending elevated residential living with refined resort amenities. The distinguished addition to The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician — the resort's Forbes Five Star, resort-within-a-resort — blends the serenity of the Sonoran Desert with personalized service and curated experiences, perfect for any gathering.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, a AAA Five-Diamond resort, was recently named a recipient of the distinguished Blue Zones Award, a global accolade recognizing excellence in promoting well-being, sustainability and healthy living. As one of the first major hospitality brands to receive this honor, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess joins a select group of organizations worldwide that exemplify the Blue Zones philosophy of fostering environments that support longevity, vitality and mindful living. Since Blue Zones Project Scottsdale launched in Jan. 2024, the resort is one of over 30 places in the destination to be approved as part of a larger five-year plan to become a designated Blue Zones city.

Unplug and embrace the spirit of "challenge travel" with Castle Hot Springs' award-winning, transformative new programming — a bold blend of physical exhilaration and mindful connection. Thrill-seekers can test their limits with Vertical Adventures, featuring two new 100-foot rappels, or venture deep into the remote backcountry with a new custom e-bike adventure. Guests can also explore the region's rich history on the Discovery Loop Hike, with viewings of Indigenous pottery, ancient petroglyphs and the historic Wells Fargo cave, or try the revamped 3D adventure archery — an immersive test of skill and acumen.

For the first time, The Hermosa Inn is hosting a concert series under the stars spotlighting legendary guitarist Esteban and his band. The series kicks off with a preview show in the Garden (Oct. 24), followed by an intimate evening concert with a four-course dinner on LON's award-winning patio (Oct. 26), a candlelit holiday concert (Dec. 7), Valentine's Serenade (Feb. 15), and a four-course dinner show (May 3).

The enchanting Sonoran Desert backdrop of Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale becomes even more magical during the holidays, with festive new offerings that capture the spirit of the season. Stroll through an open-air Holiday Market of local vendors and artisans (Nov. 28) or embrace the season's serenity during a Winter Solstice Celebration with meditation and sound healing (Dec. 21). From festive meals to whimsical children's activities, the most wonderful time of the year is made all the more unforgettable at this beloved hotel.

Royal Palms Resort and Spa is celebrating the season of gratitude with four distinct Thanksgiving Day feasts to suit every taste. The feasts range from breakfast at T. Cook's and a banquet buffet, to a prix-fixe dinner and an à la carte menu at Mix Up Bar. On Dec. 10, Pawlidays brings joy to furry friends with Santa Paws, special treats from Tugs & Tails, pet-friendly vendors, holiday sips for the humans, and festive crafts.

Families can trade winter chills for warm fun at Great Wolf Lodge's expansive 84-degree indoor water park — all while enjoying the annual Snowland celebration Nov. 24-Jan. 4. The festive season includes nightly Snowfall Celebrations, visits from Santa, holiday games, crafts, stories and songs, and the return of the immersive snow-globe activation.

SPA + WELLNESS

Emphasizing movement-based programming and focusing on holistic wellness, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain invites guests to rejuvenate mind, body and soul with new offerings like the innovative Oxylight Machine — combining light therapy, oxygen infusion and microcurrent technology for facial and body treatments. Guests can also enjoy fresh fitness classes, including Cycle Sculpt, Aerial Restore & Sound, and Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga.

CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa welcomes "Visiting Wellness Guide" Dr. Cassie Holmes on Nov. 15. A UCLA professor and the author of "Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most," Holmes will lead a workshop and Q&A, teaching visitors how to transform their experience of time so they can feel more present, fulfilled and alive every day.

The Spa at the Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale reveals new luxe treatments combining healing with spiritual connection. The Desert Lovers Ritual is a four-hour ritual that begins with intention setting in a tipi, sage burning, a couples Watsu journey, a chef-curated lunch and an indulgent Couples Massage. The Desert Luxe Escape Spa Journey includes Watsu Therapy, a customized full-body massage, the Desert Rose Radiance Body Treatment with desert-inspired botanicals, a Vichy shower, lunch and an Organic Signature Facial.

bluSONIL, a new longevity, wellness and regenerative aesthetics studio, will open its flagship location at premium retail, dining and entertainment center, Scottsdale Quarter, in December. The concept fuses evidence-based medical innovation with five-star hospitality, providing Longevity Wellness Therapies and Regenerative Aesthetics Services under one roof, delivering personalized, high-end care on aging beautifully.

At local meditation studio, Shanti Sound, Reiki Master Abby Nickerson leads the final session of the "Human More Happily" series on Nov. 15, providing teachings and clairvoyant Reiki to help clear that which no longer serves.

SIP + SAVOR

Drake's Hollywood, known for its sultry ambiance, timeless American fare and the "world's coldest martini," is opening its largest location in Old Town Scottsdale in early 2026. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant will bring its signature plush red booths, Art Deco chandeliers and cinematic atmosphere. Drake's Hollywood blends the golden-era glamour of 1930s-40s New York and Los Angeles with modern, high-energy dining.

Society Swan opens this week at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The latest from restaurateur Sam Fox and Fox Restaurant Concepts, the buzzy, see-and-be-seen new spot will serve champagne lunch, $10 martini happy hour and dinner. Part-timeless American brasserie, part-French daydream, the restaurant is inspired by New York City's Swans of the '60s and '70s and Paris' Swan Island, where a replica of the Statue of Liberty stands.

Adjacent to Society Swan, Catch Scottsdale has also recently opened its doors with a globally inspired menu of seafood, sushi and steak. Highlights include an interactive, tableside Japanese Wagyu hot rock experience, handcrafted cocktails, a bespoke martini service and curated selection of globally sourced wines.

Fine dining restaurant, COURSE, led by James Beard Semifinalist Chef Cory Oppold, has announced a new seasonal cocktail series, "Batch Burning." A spirited night to mark the end of each season's cocktail menu, Batch Burning spotlights COURSE's innovative bar program by resident mixologist Justin Chard. Additionally, COURSE will host a wine dinner Nov. 21 in partnership with DANA Estates, one of Napa Valley's esteemed producers of terroir-driven wines.

The locally owned and operated, and recently renovated Craft 64 earned its fifth consecutive recognition by "50 Top Pizza" as a Top 50 Pizza Restaurant in the U.S., ranking 26th this year — its highest placement yet. All Craft 64 pizzas are completely made from scratch, as are its 10 house-brewed beers on tap.

ART + ENTERTAINMENT

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation introduces a fresh lineup of tours, events, exhibitions and programs at Taliesin West, Wright's iconic winter home and World Heritage site. Alongside returning favorites like Family Tours, Sunsets & Sips and Discovery Day, new offerings include Golden Hour Sunset Hikes, the Artist Pass, Family and Teen Architecture workshops, and The Arts at Taliesin West — a series of adult creative workshops. The upcoming exhibition, "Desert Mirror," by artist Erika Lynne Hanson features site-specific weavings, sculptures and videos inspired by Wright (Jan. 15 – May 31, 2026).

"FRAMERATE: Desert Pulse," a groundbreaking, multi-sensory art exhibition by ScanLAB Projects, has just debuted at the Desert Botanical Garden. Desert Pulse immerses travelers in the visual and emotional energy of the Sonoran Desert with thousands of stunning images and five monumental video installations. Blending photography, LiDAR scanning, motion and sound, the new exhibition aims for viewers to develop a deeper appreciation of the Sonoran Desert.

Scottsdale Public Art's newest exhibition, "Artists of Cattle Track," is running now through Dec. 31 at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, following the launch of Scottsdale Arts' and Cattle Track Arts Compound's new creative partnership. Through this collaboration, Scottsdale Arts will debut supportive endeavors such as ArtSpark — a career-development program for emerging artists — as well as an Artists-in-Residence program, and new art spaces at Cattle Track.

Nearly 63 years after her death, Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West will display prominent Southwestern artist Mac Schweitzer's family collection of artwork and archives beginning Oct. 18. The exhibit, "Mac Schweitzer: A Southwest Maverick Rediscovered," marks the first comprehensive museum showing of Schweitzer's work, featuring unseen pieces that showcase her abstract desert style and groundbreaking role in Tucson's modern art scene.

Musical Instrument Museum's next special exhibition, "The Magical Flute: Beauty, Enchantment, and Power," opens Nov. 7. Showcasing over 100 finely crafted instruments, clothing and costumes, the exhibit explores the legacy of the world's first wind instruments, including an 8,000-year-old Chinese yue bone flute, Napoleon's faceted glass flute, decorated ancient panpipes from Peru's Nazca people, an ancient Maya figural double duct flute, a carved wooden Māori kōauau, a flute by historic maker Theobald Boehm, and flutes played by acclaimed musicians such as jazz flutist Herbie Mann, Sheridon Stokes and Native American flutist R. Carlos Nakai.

The Ravenscroft Concert Series is bringing internationally recognized jazz musicians and Grammy-winning artists to its state-of-the-art, intimate concert hall. Jazz pianist Noah Haidu and legendary trumpeter Eddie Henderson will open the series on Oct. 18, celebrating the music of the late Kenny Kirkland, a modern jazz visionary composer and pianist.

As pickleball remains the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., Electric Pickle hosts themed nights like Margarita Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Wings Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays. Joining the scene soon, PURE Pickleball & Padel is developing an 11-plus-acre site within the Talking Stick Entertainment District. PURE will be a world-class pickleball and padel facility and pro arena, aiming to be the largest indoor pickleball and padel facility in the world.

ATTRACTIONS + EVENTS

The International Dark Sky Discovery Center, opening next summer in nearby Fountain Hills, installed the largest telescope in the Phoenix metro area on Sept. 29. The Dark Sky Observatory is the first of four key aspects, which include an advanced planetarium, 150-seat theater and exhibit hall. The telescope is equipped with advanced astrophotography cameras that will be used for both research and education in addition to public viewing.

At Arizona Boardwalk, adorable axolotls, also known as "walking fish," have found a new home. Patrons can view these critically endangered amphibians, which have a captivating, one-of-a-kind appearance at Butterfly Wonderland's impressive Rainforest Reptiles Gallery.

Now in its 50 th year, McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park continues its tradition of hosting popular family events full of festive, dazzling displays. The Paradise & Pacific Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland during Holiday Lights (Nov. 29 – Dec. 30). For families with an early bedtime, celebrate Noon Year's Eve (Dec. 31) with a train ride, music, activities and a countdown to the New Year at noon. While there, stop by the Roundhouse indoor play space and (on warm days) the outdoor splashpad, part of a $13.1-million improvement to the park that debuted earlier this year.

Nov. 7-16 : Scottsdale Arts' Canal Convergence returns to Scottsdale Waterfront in Old Town Scottsdale with this year's theme, "Showtime," celebrating the vibrant intersection of performance and public art. The free, annual, 10-night event spotlights large-scale artworks by international artists alongside live music and dance, creative workshops, educational activities, food trucks, a mini film festival, and a beer and wine garden. The fan-favorite nightly fire shows by Walter Productions will once again light up the Arizona Canal each night of the event.

: Scottsdale Arts' Canal Convergence returns to Scottsdale Waterfront in Old Town Scottsdale with this year's theme, "Showtime," celebrating the vibrant intersection of performance and public art. The free, annual, 10-night event spotlights large-scale artworks by international artists alongside live music and dance, creative workshops, educational activities, food trucks, a mini film festival, and a beer and wine garden. The fan-favorite nightly fire shows by Walter Productions will once again light up the Arizona Canal each night of the event. Nov. 13 : The Scottsdale Gallery Association's Gold Palette ArtWalks return monthly through April, complementing weekly Thursday evening ArtWalks. These events have extended gallery hours, themed activities, complimentary wine tasting and live music. The upcoming Gold Palette ArtWalk will be themed around Canal Convergence's "Showtime."

: The Scottsdale Gallery Association's Gold Palette ArtWalks return monthly through April, complementing weekly Thursday evening ArtWalks. These events have extended gallery hours, themed activities, complimentary wine tasting and live music. The upcoming Gold Palette ArtWalk will be themed around Canal Convergence's "Showtime." Nov. 21 – Jan. 3, 2026 : For 16 festive years, Christmas at the Princess has dazzled the nation as one of the country's premier holiday spectaculars. Taking place at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, travelers can embrace the holiday magic — from ice skating and indulging in s'mores by the fire, to meeting Saint Nicholas and marveling at the Sonoran Desert illuminated by 10 million twinkling lights.

: For 16 festive years, Christmas at the Princess has dazzled the nation as one of the country's premier holiday spectaculars. Taking place at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, travelers can embrace the holiday magic — from ice skating and indulging in s'mores by the fire, to meeting Saint Nicholas and marveling at the Sonoran Desert illuminated by 10 million twinkling lights. Nov. 22-23, Dec. 13 : Step into The Merchantile's vibrant outdoor market at Scottsdale Civic Center, a marvelous, bustling atmosphere of over 100 vendors, hands-on make-and-take workshops, delicious food and beverages, live music and free activities for kids.

: Step into The Merchantile's vibrant outdoor market at Scottsdale Civic Center, a marvelous, bustling atmosphere of over 100 vendors, hands-on make-and-take workshops, delicious food and beverages, live music and free activities for kids. Nov. 26 – Jan. 16, 2026 : One of visitors' and residents' favorite holiday traditions, ZooLights, will feature brand-new lights, lanterns and activities for this year's twinkling strolls and light shows at Phoenix Zoo.

: One of visitors' and residents' favorite holiday traditions, ZooLights, will feature brand-new lights, lanterns and activities for this year's twinkling strolls and light shows at Phoenix Zoo. Nov. 28-30, Dec. 5-6, 12-14, 18-23, 26-30 : Enter a desert wonderland this holiday season at Desert Botanical Garden's Las Noches De Las Luminarias. Enjoy an evening filled with sparkling luminarias, twinkling holiday lights, musical performances and entertainment. New this year, the event includes an extra layer of beauty with the bold and lyrical, large-scale sculptures of "Playing with Stars" by Rotraut.

: Enter a desert wonderland this holiday season at Desert Botanical Garden's Las Noches De Las Luminarias. Enjoy an evening filled with sparkling luminarias, twinkling holiday lights, musical performances and entertainment. New this year, the event includes an extra layer of beauty with the bold and lyrical, large-scale sculptures of "Playing with Stars" by Rotraut. Nov. 29 – Dec. 31 : The city of Scottsdale's holiday extravaganza, Scottsdazzle , blankets Old Town with seasonal cheer and holiday spirit for the ninth year. Among the more than 45 events are a Sing-Along and Tree Lighting Ceremony, Outdoor Holiday Market, Gold Palette Artwalk, Live Nativity, and Sparkle and Spin Scavenger Hunts.

: The city of Scottsdale's holiday extravaganza, Scottsdazzle blankets Old Town with seasonal cheer and holiday spirit for the ninth year. Among the more than 45 events are a Sing-Along and Tree Lighting Ceremony, Outdoor Holiday Market, Gold Palette Artwalk, Live Nativity, and Sparkle and Spin Scavenger Hunts. The Scottsdazzle Holiday Lights Tour by Segway of Scottsdale takes visitors on an illuminated, festive, holiday adventure — ugly sweaters encouraged — to see all of downtown Scottsdale, and best of all, the famous mile-long (canal) waterfront holiday lights.

For more Scottsdale travel news and story ideas, visit www.ScottsdalePressroom.com.

