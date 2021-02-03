What's New In The Islands Of The Bahamas In February

The Bahamas appeals to travelers looking for warm winter getaways and romantic Valentine's Day escapes. Tweet this

Bahamian Hotels Provide On-Site COVID Testing ­– Hotels across Nassau Paradise Island, Grand Bahama Island and the Out Islands are providing on-site COVID testing for guests in accordance with new U.S. international travel requirements. Baha Mar, Atlantis and The Ocean Club are just a few of the hotels and resorts with on-site testing on Nassau Paradise Island along with Out Island hotels, including Caerula Mar Resort and Abaco Beach Resort. For a full list of COVID testing sites and the latest travel and entry protocols, visit Bahamas.com/TravelUpdates.

SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar to Reopen March 2021 – Baha Mar will enter into its final phase of reopening on March 4 with the reopening of Rosewood and SLS. The Nassau resort first welcomed back guests at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in December 2020.

Harbour Island's Rock House Hotel Launches Villa – Rock House Hotel on Harbour Island has launched its Rock House Rental Villa, a private vacation home with all the amenities of a hotel. While the hotel and restaurant remain closed, up to 20 guests can enjoy the fully staffed private villa that comes with a private chef and concierge to take care of guests' every need. Booking is available on Vrbo.

Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course Reopens –With the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort's reopening on February 24, golfers can once again enjoy the award-winning Greg Norman course. Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course is frequently recognized as one of the most scenic courses in the Caribbean, with 18 holes set against The Exumas' famous turquoise waters and white-sand beaches.

Breezes Bahamas Welcomes Back Guests with Be Smart + Safe Initiative – Upon its reopening in December 2020, Breezes Bahamas has safely welcomed guests with its Be Smart + Safe initiative. The initiative provides guests and team members with protocols on social distancing, face coverings and more.

Atlantis Couples Getaway Package – Couples can plan a romantic Bahamian getaway at Atlantis this Valentine's Day. Celebrate with your partner while receiving daily complimentary breakfast, a quiet dinner for two, and late checkout.

Cape Santa Maria Beach Lovers Vacation – Escape to Cape Santa Maria Beach Resort on Long Island for a romantic retreat. Relax with a complimentary massage, welcome cocktails and more when staying three nights or more.

Breezes Bahamas Winter Sale – Breezes Bahamas is offering guests savings up to 53% for travel booked by February 28, 2021 as part of its Winter Sale.

