What's New this Summer? Nostalgia

News provided by

ICON Park

31 May, 2023, 12:20 ET

Orlando's ICON Park Launches Retro Attraction Game; Beats Vacation Inflation with 30-venue "Play Pass"

1st interactive gaming attraction within a 400-ft-high observation wheel

ORLANDO, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer in Orlando, you can now travel around the whole state of Florida – in just 20 minutes – in a new gaming experience at ICON Park, and families can beat rising prices of "vacation inflation" with a new Play Pass to 30+ attractions, restaurants, bars and shops.

NEW ATTRACTION GAME:
ICON Park has launched The Great Florida Road Trip, the first interactive game played while riding inside a 400-ft. high observation wheel. As their capsule rises 400 feet in the air, guests use a special retro-themed camera, outfitted with infrared technology, to aim at markers on the rooftops below and compete for points to win a prize – a $5 arcade card for In The Game ICON Park.

These game markers are themed to a nostalgic road trip through Florida in the 50s and 60s, paying homage to the state's original tourism attractions, which were here even before its famous theme parks.

"This new experience is inspired by the original features that put Florida on the map," said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. "Weaving together new technology with nostalgia, this experience is designed for people of all ages to enjoy. Kids love competing and testing their gaming skills, and parents and grandparents share great memories from childhood vacations."

NEW "PLAY PASS"

ICON Park is defying the trend of increasing prices with the launch of a new pass which includes free admission, and unprecedented savings, at 30+ venues, such as attractions, restaurants, bars and shops. Priced at $89.99 per person, the pass offers more than 50 percent savings.

Ensuring vacation flexibility, the pass is valid for 30 days, so guests may come and go during their Orlando stay and enjoy both day and nighttime activities at the venues.

To book a Play Pass, click here

To view or download images and b-roll, click here.

About ICON Park
ICON Park is a 20-acre, open-air entertainment destination with plenty of fun for everyone. The perfect place to ride, dine, drink and explore. Located on International Drive offering over 50 restaurants, bars, shops, and attractions, all anchored by The Wheel, Orlando's 400-foot-tall observation wheel. Free parking. Open 365. ICONParkOrlando.com.

Media Contact
Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
407-339-0879
[email protected] 

SOURCE ICON Park

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.