What's New with SkySwitch -- Keenan Teaches Resellers How To Sell More, ReachUC Mobility Enhancements, SkySwitch Enhanced Branding Options

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkySwitch, the leading channel exclusive white label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider, commenced the first full day of its annual user-group conference, Vectors 2019.

To kick off SkySwitch's fourth-annual conference, Keenan, a globally-recognized master of the gap-selling method and CEO of A Sales Guy Inc., taught SkySwitch resellers how to sell UCaaS more effectively during his one-hour keynote session and hands-on training workshop.

SkySwitch also introduced new products and features that will provide Resellers with tools needed to succeed in the UCaaS space. One of the new services introduced was SD-WAN, powered by Adaptiv Networks. The new service offering provides resellers with the ability to sell a solution that is built for telecom and optimized to handle the needs of voice traffic across networks, assuring their customers of stable, reliable and managed network connections.

While SkySwitch currently provides resellers with powerful branding tools for various web portals and applications, SkySwitch has added an enhancement that takes branding and customization a step further. Resellers can now customize email templates. This added functionality enables them to use their own text and CSS in system-generated emails sent to end-users, such as new user welcome emails, email transcriptions, fax-to-email, missed call notifications and password reset emails.

SkySwitch also brought out new capabilities within the ReachUC Mobility application. These new features, which include sharing phone numbers, message forwarding and secured message storage, simplify team communications. Another impressive functionality that was announced is the ability for users to check call quality. This feature makes it easier for resellers, and even end-users, to diagnose the source of any call quality issues within the app itself.

SkySwitch also recognized its top 30 resellers for 2019 as members of Club 1000, an elite group of members who, over the past year, have added or maintained over 1000 seats on the SkySwitch platform.

To stay up to date on announcements made at Vectors 2019, follow SkySwitch and Vectors on social media.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white label and branded Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

