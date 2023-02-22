The New Jelly Popping Boba Creates a Bursting Experience That Ignites the Tastebuds and Provides the Perfect Explode of Fruity Refreshment

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decades, bubble tea or "Boba" has become a global sensation for consumers of all ages, backgrounds, cultures, beliefs, and genders. The sweet Taiwanese treat has created a buzz so large that customers are willing to wait in lines for hours on end just to get their hands on their favorite flavors. However, one company stands out among the rest for making authentic Taiwanese boba accessible anytime, anywhere, and not just in overpriced specialty tea shops.

What’s Poppin’ – Orbitel International Debuts New Jelly Popping Boba at Natural Products Expo West 2023

Orbitel International has long been regarded as one of the original pioneers in creating the viral trend surrounding boba – and now they're gearing up to launch a brand new product line. Under its exclusive O's Bubble Tea Brand, Orbitel International is proud to unveil a new line of Jelly Popping Boba guaranteed to send any boba lover's tastebuds popping with just one sip.

Available in two sizes, 240ml & 480ml, O's Bubble Tea's New Jelly Popping Boba with Aloe Vera comes in three unique flavors:

Lychee Oolong Tea with Popping Boba and Aloe Vera

Strawberry Peach Oolong Tea with Popping Boba and Aloe Vera

Melon Lemonade with Popping Boba and Aloe Vera

Each of the Jelly Popping Boba flavors have been strategically created to exude an unparalleled burst of flavor unlike anything else on the market. The Jelly Popping Boba is infused with real fruit juice and contains aloe vera, which combines the perfect contrast of flavor and texture, taking consumers on a rollercoaster of sensations. With each sip, crunch and burst of real fruit flavor, the O's Bubble Teas' new line of Jelly Popping Boba are packed with the exclusive patent pending BOBA CRAFT, giving all the summer vibes in a can to make any occasion pop!

"O's Bubble wants to create a whole new boba drink like never before, for you to pop open whenever the mood strike"

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to community, Orbitel International's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the launch of the new line of Jelly Popping Boba.

Orbitel International will be debuting the Jelly Popping Boba at the Natural Products Expo West (NPEW) 2023 from March 7-11th in Anaheim, California. Throughout the conference, a free tastings will be provided to guests, samples will be given away, and business opportunities and conversations will be welcomed.

About Orbitel International

Orbitel International is the world's first global full-range plant-based boba provider, distributing Taiwan's finest bubble teas to every corner of the world. Founded in 2000, Orbitel International has long been regarded as the industry leader and one of the first pioneers in bringing the bubble tea sensation to the West, subsequently creating a global phenomenon. What began as the O's Bubble Tea series rapidly grew into a boba-based empire, serving desserts, frozen boba packets, beverages, and everything in between. Orbitel International is proud to produce all O's Bubble Tea products in Taiwan to further the mission of bringing this Taiwanese treat and rich culture to the rest of the world in its most authentic form.

