What's Really Happening at Influential Women? The Truth Behind the Platform Everyone's Talking About

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Influential Women has launched its new Dashboard Experience Video, providing a transparent look inside the recognition platform that is redefining how professional women elevate their visibility and credibility.

Influential Women is a rapidly growing media and recognition platform that celebrates female leadership across all industries. The new Dashboard Experience Video offers a behind-the-scenes view of how the platform empowers women to manage their professional presence, engage with opportunities, and amplify their voices.

Inside the Influential Women Platform: What the Public Doesn’t See

"There has been a great deal of curiosity about what happens once someone joins Influential Women," said a spokesperson for the platform. "We wanted to show the entire process transparently, from submitting an article or headshot to updating a biography and seeing it published. Influential Women is more than recognition. It is a platform built to help women be seen, supported, and celebrated."

The Influential Women Dashboard provides members with a centralized hub for professional growth. Members can connect with certified coaches, write and publish original articles, and access tailored videos and branded social media assets. They can upload photos, share milestone moments, and update their professional biography at any time.

The platform also connects members directly with media opportunities, enabling them to be quoted, featured, and recognized across national outlets. Additionally, members can contribute to the How She Did It series, offering advice and insights on thought-provoking topics that inspire other women in leadership and entrepreneurship.

With nearly 20,000 followers on LinkedIn and a growing network spanning healthcare, technology, finance, education, marketing, and entrepreneurship, Influential Women continues to advance its mission of celebrating authentic leadership and empowering women to share their stories with confidence and purpose.

About Influential Women

Influential Women is a global media and recognition platform that celebrates leadership, innovation, and achievement across industries. Through The Influential Women Magazine (How She Did It), digital features, and podcast, Influential Women provides a space for women to be seen, heard, and celebrated while inspiring future generations to lead with confidence and purpose.

