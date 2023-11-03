What's Shaping the B2B Tech Demand Gen Market Over the Next 12 Months?

03 Nov, 2023, 12:52 ET
New report sheds light on the trends separating 'Demand Dominators' from their peers
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Who are Demand Dominators, and what sets them apart from their peers in demand gen? The 7th Annual State of Demand Generation report details how this new breed of B2B tech marketers is leading the pack despite an uncertain business climate.
Activate's State of Demand Generation report gathers information from more than 250 B2B marketers on their go-to-market and demand-to-revenue strategies and tactics. One clear takeaway: A playbook of best practices separating top performers from the pack is emerging.
Share this article