What's Shaping the B2B Tech Demand Gen Market Over the Next 12 Months?

News provided by

Activate Marketing Services

03 Nov, 2023, 12:52 ET

New report sheds light on the trends separating 'Demand Dominators' from their peers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Who are Demand Dominators, and what sets them apart from their peers in demand gen? The 7th Annual State of Demand Generation report details how this new breed of B2B tech marketers is leading the pack despite an uncertain business climate.

Activate's State of Demand Generation report gathers information from more than 250 B2B marketers on their go-to-market and demand-to-revenue strategies and tactics. One clear takeaway: A playbook of best practices separating top performers from the pack is emerging.

"The findings of this year's State of Demand Gen report tell a story that demand gen tactics are shifting to focus more on precision and quality," said Chris Rooke, Chief Executive Officer at Activate. "For example: Two-thirds of teams now have BDRs to focus on lead qualification and follow-up."

Among some of the topics covered in this year's report:

  • Demand generation budget patterns and growth
  • How marketers are driving demand – what works and what doesn't
  • Which tactics are seeing increased adoption
  • The outlook for budget and growth in the coming 12 months

The complete State of Demand Gen 2023 report can be found at https://www.activatems.com/2023-state-of-demand-gen

About Activate:
Activate Marketing Services ( www.activatems.com ) provides content-powered lead and marketing services for business technology marketers, based on a unique combination of buyer insights and high-performance content. Activate develops detailed buyer personas, creates multi-platform content to engage prospects at every stage of the decision-making process, then nurtures the resulting relationships across live, mobile and digital platforms to convert prospects into customers. Founded by a team of high-tech media executives with deep expertise in editorial, marketing and technology, Activate's formula for high-performance marketing connects messaging, marketing and measurement to deliver bottom-line results.

A Next 15 Company

For more information, please visit www.activatems.com.

SOURCE Activate Marketing Services

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.