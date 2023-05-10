What's The Average Cost For Mommy Makeover In Florida?

Dr. Alberico Sessa Of Sarasota Surgical Arts Provides Best Mommy Makeover In Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A mommy makeover surgery is designed to help mothers repair the damage done to the breasts and abdomen during pregnancy. However, the combination procedure can become expensive depending on the procedures involved. Dr. Sessa works to make mommy makeovers affordable with starting pricing for popular mommy makeover combinations starting at:

Full Tummy Tuck w/ Silicone Breast Augmentation $13,025

Full Tummy Tuck w/ Saline Breast Augmentation $12,825

Maxi Tummy Tuck w/ Silicone Breast Augmentation $16,525

Tummy Tuck w/ Full Lift $16,750

Maxi Tummy Tuck w/ Full Lift $20,250

Compared to the Florida average of around $15,000, Dr. Sessa offers competitive pricing for mommy makeover surgery.

What is Typically Included In A Mommy Makeover?

A mommy makeover is a procedure that combines any breast and abdomen procedures. For example, it may include a breast augmentation and tummy tuck , or a breast lift and abdominal liposuction . There are many possible combinations, but the ultimate goal is to rejuvenate the breasts and tummy.

Does Mommy Makeover Include BBL?

It can. While traditional mommy makeover only addresses the breasts and abdomen, BBL s have become increasingly popular among mommy makeover patients because buttock augmentation complements the breast and tummy results.

How Old Is Too Old For A Mommy Makeover?

There is no "too old" for a mommy makeover. As long as a patient is healthy, qualifies for the surgery, and can withstand the necessary period under general anesthesia, a patient's age does not matter.

Dr. Sessa's mommy makeover patients frequently rave about their results such as one patient who said, "After 4 kids I decided to get a mommy makeover and I couldn't be more pleased with the results. Dr Sessa and his team have been absolutely amazing and I highly recommend him."

About Sarasota Surgical Arts: Sarasota Surgical Arts is a leading plastic surgery practice in Sarasota, FL. Headed by Dr. Alberico Sessa, the practice features seasoned professionals with decades of experience in the plastic surgery and aesthetics industries. Dr. Sessa has performed surgery on thousands of patients from around the world and specializes in facelift , breast augmentation , tummy tuck , and mommy makeover.

