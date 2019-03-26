What's the Difference Between a Job and a Profession? Certification!

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- So, you decided you want to be a happiness coach. What can set you apart from all the other happiness coaches out there? How about a certification from Happitude? It only costs $1,050.

Or maybe you want to be a professional beer taster? That certification will cost you a mere $40 from Beer Judge Certification Program.

Most Bizarre Business Certifications of 2019

The fact is that there are plenty of jobs out there that don't require mounds of school debt, or years climbing the corporate ladder. Yet, if you want to set yourself apart from the pack in these fields, you can still be certified by online institutes that specialize in these areas.

The researchers and writers at FitSmallBusiness.com, the digital business publication, set out to find just such business certifications on the internet. You can find these certifications HERE:

The Most Bizarre Business Certifications On the Internet for 2019

1) Beer Judge Certification - $40 for entrance exam and competition registration fee

2) Pokemon Professor Certification - $299

3) Body Language Certification - $299

4) Servant Leadership Certification - $3,600

5) Rideshare Driving Certification - $299

6) Twitter Flight School Certification - Free

7) How to Maximize Your Trips in the Service Industry Certification - $299

8) Certified Happiness Coach - $1,050

9) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Certification – Up to $1,000

10) Mediumship and Clairvoyance Certification - $199

11) Baby Shower Party Planner - $133.50

12) Vlogging Certification - $299

"I don't know what specialized knowledge you need to have to be a Pokemon professor," says Eric Noe, Editor-in-Chief, FitSmallBusiness.com. "But, it's nice to know there's some place you can go to become one."

About FitSmallBusiness.com :

With a rapidly growing monthly readership of more than 1.5 million, FitSmallBusiness.com is an online publication devoted to helping small business owners. Its full-time staff of writers spends hours of research, data analysis, and interviews with industry experts to answer the questions that owners want in order to run a successful small business.

For more information on this list and this topic, please contact Sarah Johnson, 211603@email4pr.com, 917-864-6355.

SOURCE FitSmallBusiness.com

Related Links

https://fitsmallbusiness.com

