What's the Difference? Umbilical Vs. Bone Marrow Stem Cells: Liveyon 'Pure-Cast' Sheds Light on the Issue

YORBA LINDA, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an experimental industry filled with misconceptions and little public understanding, the Liveyon 'Pure-Cast' recently answered an important question in the stem cell industry: What's the difference between Umbilical and Bone Marrow Stem Cells.

Liveyon Founder and CEO John Kosolcharoen and Director of Education Dr. Alan Gaveck discussed the differences on 'Pure-Cast' with stem cell experts, Dr. Margaret Coutts, Chief Scientific Officer for Liveyon and Dr. Rafael Gonzales, a prominent industry expert.

Liveyon Pure Cast - Umbilical VS. Bone Marrow Stem Cells (E08) Guests: Dr. Rafael Gonzalez and Margaret Coutts, PHD

While bone marrow procedures were once known as a scientific breakthrough, Dr. Gaveck explains how new technology and discoveries have changed the field.

"There's a lot of orthopedic surgeons out there still doing bone marrow procedures," Dr. Gaveck said. "It was a great, great discovery many years ago, but now with some of the new technology, cord blood has hit the market."

Dr. Gonzales broke down the differences of umbilical and bone marrow stem cells, noting age as an important factor.

"One is old and one is young," Dr. Gonzales said. "That's basically what it boils down to. It's like a young baby skin versus an older individual's skin. And even in culture, you

can see this, the way it looks and the way it works. Individuals that are having these procedures done are getting bone marrow extracted. And they're older already, and there's something transpiring in the body that they need to have this done whether they're 40 or 50.

Age is a vital factor because stem cell frequency decreases over time. During fetal development there are about 1 in 10,000 Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MCS), and around the age of 40, there are about 1 in 250,000 MCS—a significantly less frequency.

Dr. Coutts added that it's the quality of stem cells also decreases.

"We all have stem cells and your skin looks different as you age," Dr. Couttes said. "My hair gets replaced but now it's gray. I still have hair stem cells but they're not the same as they used to be. As you live your life, there's environmental effects, pollutants, ultraviolet light from the sun. We accumulate DNA damage throughout our life. So cord blood is day zero."

New technology has allowed umbilical cord treatment to change the industry. In fact, it paved the way for Liveyon to become the global leader in regenerative medicine—announcing this month the availability of Liveyon PURE® trial grade stem cell concentrate derived from umbilical cord blood.

Liveyon launched 'Liveyon Pure Cast,' to bring to light the truth about this emerging field and connecting doctors, researchers, patients, and the general public directly with well-respected industry leaders. The podcast provides a complimentary resource for clients of the company's new product line.

Founded in 2016, Liveyon is pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine with its innovative take on product research and development, manufacturing and distribution, and commitment to safety and transparency. Liveyon and Liveyon Labs Inc. are committed to achieving unparalleled stem cell potency through high live nucleated cell counts, while following validation protocols that produce an extremely consistent product for the most efficacious outcomes. The company's dynamic ability to adapt to changing market trends and execute on opportunities has fortified its exponential growth and the company is poised to continue making a huge impact in the industry 2019.

To stay up-to-date on the regenerative medicine industry and receive notices of free upcoming live streaming video events, please subscribe to 'Liveyon Pure-Cast.'

Media contact:

James Buzzacco

212436@email4pr.com

844-548-3966

SOURCE Liveyon Labs