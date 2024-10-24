What's the right way to eat candy corn?

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Halloween season, the National Confectioners Association asks consumers the most important question: what is the right way to eat candy corn? Our official trend chart shows how Americans' answers have changed over the last five years.

With National Candy Corn Day approaching on October 30 – and of course, Halloween on October 31 – now is the perfect time to cover this controversial topic. We're ready to connect you with our candy experts – please let us know how we can assist in your coverage.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)
The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on FacebookX, and Instagram.

