What's Watt By Nexans, The YouTube Channel That Electrifies Future Generations

The video series is presented by Frédéric Lesur who graduated from CentraleSupélec engineering school in France and is a senior engineer for high voltage cable systems and power grids at Nexans. Frédéric has a visible passion for the subjects he discusses and has a background with other educational projects and scientific networks, such as "La Fête de la Science" and "Pint of Science."

The short format and approachable language are designed to appeal to all ages and get them interested in electricity. Nexans is committed to its goals of electrification and sustainability, and everybody in the company is keen to inspire the next generation of engineers, leaders and scientists. The series also involves collaborations with popular science-focused YouTubers, such as Athena Brensberger from Astroathens and Vanessa Hill of BrainCraft.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, said: "As a pure electrification player, our role is also to educate the younger generation about the challenges of electricity. The more sustainable world to which Nexans wants to contribute will not happen without them. We are giving them the keys to a better understanding and action. This initiative is also a mark of our employees' commitment to our mission: Electrify the future. I am proud that they are committed to passing on their knowledge and sharing our common ambition for the energy transition with the general public."

Frédéric Lesur, host of What's Watt, said: "It is a great honor to work on What's Watt with exciting people from within Nexans and the larger science community. I'm delighted to see that we already have well over 3,000 subscribers to the channel around the world including the U.S., UK and France. I love the passion that young people have for learning about science, and I feel fortunate to be the one helping Nexans share the importance of electrification in bringing safer, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible energy to everyone. Hopefully, some of the young people watching these videos will grow up to be engineers who share our passion to build a better future."

The series is available on YouTube and on WeChat in China.

About Nexans

Nexans is a global player in energy transition. Our purpose: electrify the future. For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet. With around 25,000 people in 38 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safer, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2020, Nexans generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.

The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans' business activities and internal practices. As a signatory of the Global Compact since 2008, Nexans is committed to contribute to a responsible global economy and strives to promote the ten principles defined by the UN to all its stakeholders. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030 and was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. Nexans' commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

SOURCE Nexans North America