What's Wrong with Grown-Ups? The Third Game from Authentic Agility Games Helps Engage Kids in Conversation Through Game Play

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT'S WRONG WITH GROWN-UPS? is a question most kids would love to ask but are often too busy with video games, social media, and texting friends. Well now these inquisitive, thoughtful kids can get this question and many others answered thanks to What's Wrong With Grown-Ups? a new intergenerational card game from Authentic Agility Games that was created with kids and their crazy questions in mind. Similar to its first two successful card games, What's Wrong With Grown-Ups? consists of 500 thought provoking, entertaining and often provocative questions designed specifically for curious kids and their family and friends. Officially launching today Amazon.com, kids and their parents and caregivers can begin to strengthen their bond by asking open-dialog questions to get more than a "yes" or "no" response.

What's Wrong With Grown-Ups? Launches on Amazon New Game From Authentic Agility Features 500 Questions

Following the success of her first two games, How Do You See The World? and Why Can't We All Just Get Along?," Florida-based entrepreneur Cathy Cranberg says that she developed this intergenerational game to stimulate conversations between kids of today, their peers and kids and adults, and as a fun and engaging way to get everyone involved. "We realized important conversations should not be separated due to age or interests, but rather encouraged at all ages". What's Wrong With Grown-Ups? is now available on Amazon.com for $24.99.

"While there may be other games on the market, none offer questions that will more effectively bridge the generational gap, foster open and honest conversation, encourage play together as a family, and teach you something important or interesting about one other. Adults and kids alike were created for connection and in these increasingly challenging and complex times, it has become even more vital to our overall health," says Cranberg. "Similar to our first two games, What's Wrong With Grown-Ups? creates deeper conversations with kids, allowing adults to think like kids and begin to better understand their ideas, actions, and day-to-day challenges. However, this version also encourages imagination and challenges what you think you know about the group. What's Wrong With Grown-Ups? was developed to break kids away from their smart devices, and have discussions among their peers, family and friends at a time when there has likely never been as great a divide among the generations as exists today," she adds.

"Similar to its first two games, What's Wrong With Grown-Ups? creates deeper conversations with kids, allowing adults to think like kids and begin to better understand their ideas, actions, and day-to-day problems. However, this version also encourages imagination and challenges what you think you know about the group. What's Wrong With Grown-Ups? was developed to break kids away from their smart devices, and have discussions among their peers, family and friends at a time when there has likely never been as great a divide among the generations as exists today," she adds.

The questions included in What's Wrong With Grown-Up? are fun, inventive, short, and to the point, given the limited attention spans of kids and teens. The rules are simple; the player rolls the dice and then selects the category that correlates with the symbol on the die. The player then asks that related question for all to answer in our own ways and words. The 500 questions are written so anyone can answer, drawing at times surprising and unique answers and fun physical challenges. The game is about cooperative play and is not focused on winning and losing, but rather offering an opportunity to drive conversations as you learn about what kids think about important topics.

What's Wrong With Grown-Ups? is the third title in a series of open-conversation card games from Authentic Agility Games. The first game, How Do You See The World? focused on open discussions on real-world topics among friends, colleagues, and strangers, and the second game Why Can't We All Just Get Along? focused specifically on political and religious topics designed to unite us and embrace diversity of thought.

"Our mission when we launched three short years ago was to develop a series of card games differentiated by its questions and content and designed to stimulate conversation among various audiences and segments of the population that would not generally be discussed," Cranberg notes. "We are extremely pleased with the success and popularity of our first two games and anticipate similar success with What's Wrong With Grown-Ups?," she notes, concluding that "we donate proceeds from the sales to support educational and entrepreneurial organizations that are working to change the world in a meaningful way. That's something kids and adults can get behind."

Whether you want to have deeper conversations with your kids, grandkids, or really want to connect with your students, What's Wrong With Grown-Ups? will spark the conversation and is an ideal gift for a child, a parent, a family member, a teacher, a counselor, or for that someone who has everything.

For more information, please log onto www.AuthenticAgilityGames.com or follow us on social media.

Instagram: @authagilitygames

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authenticagility/

Twitter: @authagilitygame

Media Contact: Kelley DeVincentis

Southard Communications

[email protected]

212-777-2220

SOURCE Authentic Agility Games

Related Links

http://www.AuthenticAgilityGames.com

