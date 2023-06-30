What's Your Burn Moment? Billboards on Las Vegas Strip

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Factory LLC. Las Vegas Residents and Visitors may notice the iconic billboards located at Harmon Street and 63LV located on the Las Vegas Strip asking "What's Your Burn Moment?"

Priest James Rivera, Founder of the Burn Factory LLC, who in February competed in the PGA Qualifying Round of the WASTE MANAGEMENT OPEN, had his life turned upside down at the age of 13 when a science experiment conducted by his sixth-grade teacher went terribly wrong and caught him on fire. He was rushed to UCSD Hospital, placed in ICU, and was given a 50% chance of survival. He persevered through his injuries when he decided to get out of the hospital bed and began putting three balls a day into a glass jar. Outlets like CBS have covered his incredible story. Priest later coined this memory as his "Burn Moment," the catalyst for his healing that allowed him to get to where he is today.

Along with his brother Phenix, Priest also founded a podcast called the Burn Factory, which was named after his "Burn Moment," that point of no return where we decide to turn our burning pain into success and triumph. His powerful story has already attracted many megastars, the likes of the NFL legend Michael Vick, UFC Champion Brandon Moreno, and Boxing World Champions Fernando Vargas and Shawn Porter, to open up about their burn moments on his podcast - the Burn Factory. Since its launch late December 2022, the Burn Factory Podcast has surpassed 130,000 downloads. The Burn Factory will be in Las Vegas during UFC Fight Week filming six episodes of their Podcast from the Boingo Innovation Center located at the Monorail Station at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Boingo Wireless is the Official Sponsor of the Burn Factory's Las Vegas Studio.

About Priest:

