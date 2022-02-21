Wheat Gluten Market size to grow by USD 1.89 billion | Technavio

Feb 21, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Wheat Gluten Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 8.97% in 2022 and a decelerating CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (bakery and confectionery, dietary supplements, animal feed, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Market Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Vendor Insights
The wheat gluten market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd.
- Ardent Mills LLC
- Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd
- Cargill Inc.
- Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG
- MGP Ingredients Inc.
- Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd
- Royal Ingredients Group BV
- Tereos Group
- Z and F Sungold Corp.
Geographical Market Analysis
Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the wheat gluten market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The significant increase in the demand for wheat gluten in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, owing to the rise in consumer awareness of the importance of leading healthy lifestyles and having balanced diets, will drive the wheat gluten market growth in Europe during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The wheat gluten market share growth by the bakery and confectionery segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant rise in the number of product offerings from vendors due to the increasing demand for convenient and healthy foods among consumers will drive the market growth.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The wheat gluten market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits. Consumers are opting for healthy eating habits such as the consumption of unprocessed and whole-grain food. Hence, the demand for wheat gluten is increasing, with growing health consciousness among people, which will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.
The challenging regulatory environment is one of the key challenges to the global wheat gluten market growth. Stringent regulations are also employed during the manufacturing process to ensure a standard of safety and quality expected from wheat gluten. The tightening of such regulations is expected to become a challenge for manufacturers, as they will have to spend an increased amount of capital on R&D, complex manufacturing solutions, and safety testing.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wheat gluten market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wheat gluten market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wheat gluten market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wheat gluten market vendors
|
Wheat Gluten Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, France, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd., Ardent Mills LLC, Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd, Cargill Inc., Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG, MGP Ingredients Inc., Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd, Royal Ingredients Group BV, Tereos Group, and Z and F Sungold Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 08 Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged foods and meats
2.2.1 Input
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 22: End-user Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits
8.1.2 Rise in the applications of wheat protein
8.1.3 Increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan products
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Challenging regulatory environment
8.2.2 Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity
8.2.3 Inadequate technological developments
Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increased snacking and indulgence consumption
8.3.2 Rise in the potential for plant-based proteins
8.3.3 Increasing demand for high-fiber foods among consumers
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 51: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd.
Exhibit 54: Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd. - Key offerings
10.4 Ardent Mills LLC
Exhibit 57: Ardent Mills LLC - Overview
Exhibit 58: Ardent Mills LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Ardent Mills LLC - Key offerings
10.5 Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd
Exhibit 60: Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd - Overview
Exhibit 61: Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd - Product and service
Exhibit 62: Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd - Key offerings
10.6 Cargill Inc.
Exhibit 63: Cargill Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 64: Cargill Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG
Exhibit 66: Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 67: Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
10.8 MGP Ingredients Inc.
Exhibit 69: MGP Ingredients Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 70: MGP Ingredients Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 71: MGP Ingredients Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd
Exhibit 72: Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd - Overview
Exhibit 73: Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd - Product and service
Exhibit 74: Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd - Key offerings
10.10 Royal Ingredients Group BV
Exhibit 75: Royal Ingredients Group BV - Overview
Exhibit 76: Royal Ingredients Group BV - Product and service
Exhibit 77: Royal Ingredients Group BV - Key offerings
10.11 Tereos Group
Exhibit 78: Tereos Group - Overview
Exhibit 79: Tereos Group - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Tereos Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Tereos Group - Segment focus
10.12 Z and F Sungold Corp.
Exhibit 82: Z and F Sungold Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 83: Z and F Sungold Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 84: Z and F Sungold Corp. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 88: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
