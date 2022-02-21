Wheat Gluten Market size to grow by USD 1.89 billion | Technavio

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The wheat gluten market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd.

Ardent Mills LLC

Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd

Cargill Inc.

Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd

Royal Ingredients Group BV

Tereos Group

Z and F Sungold Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the wheat gluten market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The significant increase in the demand for wheat gluten in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, owing to the rise in consumer awareness of the importance of leading healthy lifestyles and having balanced diets, will drive the wheat gluten market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The wheat gluten market share growth by the bakery and confectionery segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant rise in the number of product offerings from vendors due to the increasing demand for convenient and healthy foods among consumers will drive the market growth.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The wheat gluten market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits. Consumers are opting for healthy eating habits such as the consumption of unprocessed and whole-grain food. Hence, the demand for wheat gluten is increasing, with growing health consciousness among people, which will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

The challenging regulatory environment is one of the key challenges to the global wheat gluten market growth. Stringent regulations are also employed during the manufacturing process to ensure a standard of safety and quality expected from wheat gluten. The tightening of such regulations is expected to become a challenge for manufacturers, as they will have to spend an increased amount of capital on R&D, complex manufacturing solutions, and safety testing.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wheat gluten market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wheat gluten market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wheat gluten market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wheat gluten market vendors

Wheat Gluten Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd., Ardent Mills LLC, Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd, Cargill Inc., Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG, MGP Ingredients Inc., Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd, Royal Ingredients Group BV, Tereos Group, and Z and F Sungold Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08 Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged foods and meats

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits

8.1.2 Rise in the applications of wheat protein

8.1.3 Increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan products

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Challenging regulatory environment

8.2.2 Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity

8.2.3 Inadequate technological developments

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increased snacking and indulgence consumption

8.3.2 Rise in the potential for plant-based proteins

8.3.3 Increasing demand for high-fiber foods among consumers

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Ardent Mills LLC

Exhibit 57: Ardent Mills LLC - Overview

Exhibit 58: Ardent Mills LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Ardent Mills LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd

Exhibit 60: Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 61: Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 63: Cargill Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Cargill Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 66: Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 67: Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 MGP Ingredients Inc.

Exhibit 69: MGP Ingredients Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: MGP Ingredients Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: MGP Ingredients Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 72: Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 73: Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

10.10 Royal Ingredients Group BV

Exhibit 75: Royal Ingredients Group BV - Overview

Exhibit 76: Royal Ingredients Group BV - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Royal Ingredients Group BV - Key offerings

10.11 Tereos Group

Exhibit 78: Tereos Group - Overview

Exhibit 79: Tereos Group - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Tereos Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Tereos Group - Segment focus

10.12 Z and F Sungold Corp.

Exhibit 82: Z and F Sungold Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Z and F Sungold Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Z and F Sungold Corp. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

