Wheat Market size to increase by USD 73.16 billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheat market size is estimated to grow by USD 73.16 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. The wheat market is influenced by consumers' shifting preferences towards healthy, balanced diets, leading to increased demand for unprocessed and whole-grain wheat products. Factors such as health consciousness, gluten allergies, and sensitivities impact wheat consumption. Weather uncertainties and production challenges affect wheat supply. Cereal grains, including wheat, are staples in various cuisines, with processing industries producing flour, pasta, noodles, and beverages to meet food demand.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheat Market 2024-2028

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Wheat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 73.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, India, Pakistan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adecoagro, Aliya Trading S.L., Allied Pinnacle Pty Ltd., Ambika Enterprises, Aryan International, Buhler AG, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., GrainCorp Ltd., Hari Om Industries, ITC Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, MGS Foods Corp., Pankaj Agro Processing Pvt. Ltd., Shree Navshakti Flour Mills, Shri Mahavir Group, Shyali Products Pvt. Ltd., The Scoular Co., and The Soufflet Group

Market Segmentation

This Wheat Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Human, Feed ) Type (Hard red winter, Hard red spring, Soft red winter, Others ) Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America)

Market Segmentation by Application

The Wheat Market encompasses the production and consumption of this vital cereal grain, which is a significant source of carbohydrates and essential nutrients for humans. In the RF Components industry, wheat plays a less direct role but is still relevant. Wheat is used in the production of malt, a key ingredient in brewing beer and producing malted milk. Additionally, wheat straw is utilized in the manufacturing of RF components, such as filters and insulators, due to its unique electrical properties. The RF Wheat Market is a niche segment, but it underscores the versatility of wheat and its continued importance in various industries.

Research Analyst Overview

Market Landscape

The RF Components Market for the Wheat Market is a niche segment under the broader Global Food Products sector, specifically within the Packaged Foods and Meats Market, according to Technavio's market research. This market focuses on RF components used in the processing and packaging of wheat-based products to ensure food safety and enhance shelf life. RF components, such as radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and radio frequency transmitters, play a crucial role in automating and optimizing the wheat processing and packaging lines. The market size is determined by the combined revenue generated by RF component vendors supplying to the wheat processing industry, excluding manufacturers of food processing equipment and packaged alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Research Analysis

In the context of the global market, wheat consumption is a significant factor in the RF components industry due to its extensive use in the production of cereal grains, particularly flour. However, it's essential to note that weather uncertainties can impact wheat production, leading to potential supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in food demand. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of gluten allergies and sensitivities in Asian countries adds complexity to the market dynamics. As such, RF components manufacturers must stay informed of wheat market trends and weather patterns to ensure business continuity and adapt to evolving consumer needs.

