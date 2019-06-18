Wheatgrass market is further projected to reach 4,527 Tons by 2024

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wheatgrass market reached a volume of 3,267 Tons in 2018.



The market is further projected to reach 4,527 Tons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Wheatgrass refers to the freshly sprouted leaves of the common wheat plant, Triticum aestivum. On account of its unusual green hue, wheatgrass is also known as green blood. As wheatgrass is a rich source of several nutrients, amino acids, minerals, enzymes and vitamins, it offers supplemental nutrition, improves overall health and helps in detoxifying the body naturally. Wheatgrass can be consumed on its own as a drink, or used in combination with other juices or supplements.







Global Wheatgrass Market Drivers/Constraints:

Wheatgrass is considered as a superfood and contains a powerful combination of essential nutrients including iron, calcium, magnesium, vitamins A, C, E and K, and proteins. Owing to this, it provides various health benefits such as improving digestion, eliminating toxins, reducing cholesterol, boosting immune system, regulating blood pressure, treating gastrointestinal distress and enhancing cognitive function.



In the food and beverage industry, wheatgrass is employed as a health ingredient in numerous products. An increase in the household income along with improved economic conditions have led the consumers to spend more on nutritional food products, in turn, stimulating the wheatgrass market growth.

The manufacturers have developed new wheatgrass products in capsules and tablets form. As they are easy to consume, these products are experiencing a positive growth across the globe, particularly among the geriatric population.



There are some factors hampering the growth of the wheatgrass market. Consumption of wheatgrass may have few side effects such as nausea, headache, allergic reactions, digestive discomfort, constipation, fever or swelling of the throat.



Product Insights:

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as wheatgrass powder and wheatgrass liquid. Currently, wheatgrass liquid represents the most popular product type owing to its high chlorophyll content that helps in neutralising infections, cleansing blood, overcoming inflammations and healing wounds.



Application Insights:

Based on application, health and nutrition accounts for the majority of the market share. Other major applications include pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. Wheatgrass is used for producing tablets, powder, juice, capsules and concentrates in the health and nutrition segment.



Raw Material Insights:

The market has also been divided on the basis of raw material into organic and regular wheatgrass. Amongst these, organic wheatgrass holds the majority of the market share. Organic wheatgrass is comparatively healthier as it is free from chemical contamination.



Regional Insights:

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share. This can be accredited to the rising awareness about the associated health benefits and new product launches in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global wheatgrass market has also been analysed covering the competitive structure of the market and profiles of the key players operating in it.



This report provides a deep insight into the global wheatgrass industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a wheatgrass manufacturing plant. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the wheatgrass industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wheatgrass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global wheatgrass market?

What are the major application segments in the global wheatgrass market?

What are the various raw materials in the global wheatgrass market?

What are the key product types in the global wheatgrass market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wheatgrass industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wheatgrass industry?

What is the structure of the global wheatgrass industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global wheatgrass market?

What are the profit margins in the global wheatgrass industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a wheatgrass powder manufacturing plant?

How is wheatgrass powder manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a wheatgrass powder manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a wheatgrass powder manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a wheatgrass powder manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a wheatgrass powder manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for wheatgrass powder?

What are the transportation requirements for wheatgrass powder?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a wheatgrass powder manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a wheatgrass powder manufacturing plant?



