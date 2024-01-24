Wheatgrass Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2022 to 2027, Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd. and DynamicGreens Ltd. to Emerge as some of the Key Contributors to Growth - 17000 + Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wheatgrass products market is to grow by USD 63.96 million from 2023 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The key companies include Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd, DynamicGreens Ltd., E-Phamax, Grass Advantage LLC, Grimes Wheatgrass, Human Pharmacia, Istore Direct Trading Pvt. Ltd., Monterey Bay Herb Co., Nature Bell Inc., Navitas LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutriblade LLC, Nutrisure Ltd., Pines international, PlantPills, Sarvaayush Ayurved and Herbals, Synergy Natural Products Pty Ltd., Terrasoul Superfoods, The Health and Wellness Center Inc., and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheatgrass Products Market 2023-2027

The dietary supplements industry, particularly wheatgrass supplements, is rapidly growing due to increased awareness of personal health. Changing lifestyles and urbanization contribute to nutritional deficiencies, creating demand for convenient products. Wheatgrass supplements, known for their antioxidant properties and benefits like cholesterol reduction, appeal to health-conscious consumers. As disposable incomes rise, there's a growing investment in dietary supplements.

High demand for superfoods is a major trend influencing the wheatgrass products growth. The challenging regulatory environment is impeding the wheatgrass products growth.

Wheatgrass Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63.96 million

The wheatgrass products market analysis includes product (powder, juice, and pills), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growth of the powder segment will be significant during the forecast period. The popularity of wheatgrass powder as a dietary supplement is influenced by factors like perceived health benefits, availability, and consumer preferences. Its nutritional richness in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants aligns with the trend toward healthy eating and wellness, contributing to its demand. Increasing awareness of wheatgrass powder is expected to positively impact its growth.

The wheatgrass products market covers the following areas:

DynamicGreens Ltd - The company produces and sells different types of wheatgrass products which are grown naturally in fields and are well-fed.

Wheatgrass Products

Wheatgrass products, including organic wheatgrass, wheatgrass powder, wheatgrass juice, fresh wheatgrass, wheatgrass supplements, freeze-dried wheatgrass, wheatgrass tablets, wheatgrass capsules, gluten-free wheatgrass, and vegan wheatgrass products are increasingly becoming popular. Products such as wheatgrass smoothies, wheatgrass shots, cold-pressed wheatgrass juice, wheatgrass skincare products, wheatgrass energy bars, hydroponically grown wheatgrass, wheatgrass growing kits, and wheatgrass seeds offer numerous benefits and applications. These products are known for their nutritional value and are utilized in various forms for dietary supplementation, skincare, and pet health.

