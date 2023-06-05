Wheatgrass Products Market to grow by USD 63.96 million from 2022 to 2023; High demand for superfoods is a key trend influencing the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wheatgrass products market to grow by USD 63.96 million at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. High demand for supplements is notably driving the wheatgrass products market growth. According to Technavio's analysts, dietary supplements are one of the fastest-growing industries globally. Research suggests that growing awareness of personal health and well-being due to changing eating habits and busy lifestyles is expected to boost the demand for wheatgrass supplements during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes will lead to nutritional deficiencies. There is an increasing demand for products that can be handled more conveniently. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheatgrass Products Market

The wheatgrass products market covers the following areas:

Wheatgrass Products Market Sizing

Wheatgrass Products Market Forecast

Wheatgrass Products Market Analysis

Discover Wheatgrass Products industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Vendor Landscape

The wheatgrass products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd

DynamicGreens Ltd.

E-Phamax

Grass Advantage LLC

Grimes Wheatgrass

Human Pharmacia

Istore Direct Trading Pvt. Ltd.

Monterey Bay Herb Co.

Nature Bell Inc.

Navitas LLC

NOW Health Group Inc.

Nutriblade LLC

Nutrisure Ltd.

Pines international

PlantPills

Sarvaayush Ayurved and Herbals

Synergy Natural Products Pty Ltd.

Terrasoul Superfoods

The Health and Wellness Center Inc.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

DynamicGreens Ltd. : The company produces and sells different types of wheatgrass products which are grown naturally in fields and are well-fed.

: The company produces and sells different types of wheatgrass products which are grown naturally in fields and are well-fed. E-Phamax: The company offers wheatgrass products such as wheatgrass honey.

The company offers wheatgrass products such as wheatgrass honey. Grimes Wheatgrass: The company offers wheatgrass products such as 100g wheatgrass powder.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes

Key Market Segmentation

Segementation by products

Powder segment



The market share growth of the powder segment is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. The powder segment dominated the global wheatgrass products market in 2022, capturing the highest market share. The demand for wheatgrass powder depends on various factors such as perceived health benefits, availability, and consumer preferences. Wheatgrass powder is often taken as a dietary supplement as it is rich in nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global wheatgrass products market during the forecast period. North America will hold the largest market share in 2022. With the increasing purchasing power of consumers, the United States has emerged as a major market for wheatgrass products in North America. Growing geriatric population, growing interest in healthcare, and rising interest in health through nutrition are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The proliferation of fitness centers, health clubs, and gyms, coupled with the growing fitness awareness of young people, will increase the need for energy and weight management. Demand for wheatgrass supplements is expected to increase as the sport becomes more accepted as a profession. Consumers in the region are beginning to realize the health benefits of consuming wheatgrass regularly, increasing demand for wheatgrass products. Rising healthcare costs across the region are expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Driver

High demand for supplements is notably driving the wheatgrass products market growth: High demand for dietary supplements is driving the growth of the wheatgrass products market in particular. Dietary supplements are one of the fastest-growing industries. The demand for wheatgrass supplements is expected to increase during the forecast period due to increased awareness of personal health and well-being due to changing dietary habits and hectic lifestyles. Increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes lead to malnutrition. The demand for products that are easier to handle is increasing. Wheatgrass-based supplements are taken for their antioxidant properties that help prevent cancer. Taking wheatgrass supplements may lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Growing consumer awareness of personal health and well-being is expected to be the major driver for wheatgrass dietary supplements during the forecast period.

Trend

High demand for superfoods is a key trend influencing the wheatgrass products market growth: Antioxidants such as vitamin C and vitamin E in wheatgrass make it a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers. The antioxidants in wheatgrass reduce oxidative stress and protect the body against health problems such as arthritis, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases. Wheatgrass is considered a superfood due to its low calorie content and high nutritional value. Superfoods are nutritious foods that are believed to have health benefits beyond their basic nutritional value.

Growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of superfoods, increasing demand for natural and organic products, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are driving the demand for superfoods. It is rising. Demand for superfoods has increased significantly over the past few years and is expected to continue increasing during the forecast period.

Challenge

The challenging regulatory environment is impeding the wheatgrass products market growth: The growth of the market has increased the need for government intervention and strengthened regulations on the production, distribution, safety testing and efficacy labeling of dietary supplements. Over the past decade, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has tightened safety standards for consumable food and drugs, resulting in an increase in dietary supplement labeling violations. For this reason, wheatgrass product manufacturers must be careful when making claims about the nutritional value and efficacy of their products and avoid misrepresentation.



Strict regulations are also in place during manufacturing to ensure the safety and quality standards expected of wheatgrass supplements. Such increased regulation is expected to pose a challenge for manufacturers as they will need to invest more capital in research and development, complex manufacturing solutions and safety testing. Therefore, stringent regulations on the manufacturing and distribution of dietary supplements are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The bamboos market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 20.38 billion. This bamboos market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (industrial products, furniture, raw material, shoots, and others), type (tropical, herbaceous, and temperate), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increased demand for bamboo plates is driving the market growth.

The industrial dryers market size for agricultural products is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 168.28 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (hot air-drying equipment, heated-surface drying equipment, and others), application (vegetables, fruits, nuts, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing the production of food products in dried forms is a major driver influencing the growth.

Wheatgrass Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd, DynamicGreens Ltd., E-Phamax, Grass Advantage LLC, Grimes Wheatgrass, Human Pharmacia, Istore Direct Trading Pvt. Ltd., Monterey Bay Herb Co., Nature Bell Inc., Navitas LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutriblade LLC, Nutrisure Ltd., Pines international, PlantPills, Sarvaayush Ayurved and Herbals, Synergy Natural Products Pty Ltd., Terrasoul Superfoods, The Health and Wellness Center Inc., and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wheatgrass products market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global wheatgrass products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Juice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Juice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Juice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Juice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Juice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Pills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Pills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pills - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Pills - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pills - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 DynamicGreens Ltd.

Exhibit 115: DynamicGreens Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: DynamicGreens Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: DynamicGreens Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 E-Phamax

Exhibit 118: E-Phamax - Overview



Exhibit 119: E-Phamax - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: E-Phamax - Key offerings

12.5 Grass Advantage LLC

Exhibit 121: Grass Advantage LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: Grass Advantage LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Grass Advantage LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Grimes Wheatgrass

Exhibit 124: Grimes Wheatgrass - Overview



Exhibit 125: Grimes Wheatgrass - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Grimes Wheatgrass - Key offerings

12.7 Monterey Bay Herb Co.

Exhibit 127: Monterey Bay Herb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Monterey Bay Herb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Monterey Bay Herb Co. - Key offerings

12.8 Nature Bell Inc.

Exhibit 130: Nature Bell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Nature Bell Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Nature Bell Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Navitas LLC

Exhibit 133: Navitas LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: Navitas LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Navitas LLC - Key offerings

12.10 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 136: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Nutriblade LLC

Exhibit 139: Nutriblade LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: Nutriblade LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Nutriblade LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Nutrisure Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Nutrisure Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Nutrisure Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Nutrisure Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Pines international

Exhibit 145: Pines international - Overview



Exhibit 146: Pines international - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Pines international - Key offerings

12.14 PlantPills

Exhibit 148: PlantPills - Overview



Exhibit 149: PlantPills - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: PlantPills - Key offerings

12.15 Synergy Natural Products Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Synergy Natural Products Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Synergy Natural Products Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Synergy Natural Products Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Terrasoul Superfoods

Exhibit 154: Terrasoul Superfoods - Overview



Exhibit 155: Terrasoul Superfoods - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Terrasoul Superfoods - Key offerings

12.17 The Health and Wellness Center Inc.

Exhibit 157: The Health and Wellness Center Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: The Health and Wellness Center Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: The Health and Wellness Center Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio