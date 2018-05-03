Wheaties™ Launches Box Featuring Basketball Superstar Kyrie Irving and His Title Character from Lionsgate's Upcoming Film "Uncle Drew"

MINNEAPOLIS and SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheaties announced today that basketball superstar Kyrie Irving will be the next champion to appear on a Wheaties box, appearing both as an athlete and title character of the upcoming film, Uncle Drew, from global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B).

Irving, a four-time All-Star, was selected as the first overall draft pick in 2011 and named Rookie of the Year the following year. He was a member of the 2016 championship team and played on the gold medal-winning team in the 2016 games in Brazil.

The Kyrie Irving/Uncle Drew limited-edition Wheaties box will be available nationwide in late May 2018.

"For the first time in decades Wheaties will feature two great athletes on its box at the same time," said Kathy Dixon, marketing communications manager for Wheaties. "Kyrie is a proven winner based on all of his accomplishments on and off the court, and the story of Uncle Drew reminds us that no matter your age, you can still have fun and be successful at the things you love to do."

Uncle Drew, which will be released on Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment label on June 29, is based on the fan-favorite digital episodic series, originally conceived by Pepsi, starring Irving as the iconic 75 year-old streetball legend known for his amazing handles and ability to go to the rim.

"It's truly incredible to have Uncle Drew featured on the legendary Wheaties Box," said Paula Kupfer, Lionsgate senior vice president of global partnerships and promotions. "We're thrilled to be a part of a campaign that celebrates Kyrie Irving as an amazing athlete and Uncle Drew as a beloved big screen character."

The Irving/Uncle Drew limited-edition Wheaties box will be available nationwide in late May 2018.

The film follows Dax (Lil Rel Howery), who, after draining his life savings to enter the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew (All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew's old basketball squad (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of seniors can still win the big one.

From Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment label, the film is also produced by Temple Hill in association with Pepsi Productions.

To find out more about Wheaties visit: www.Wheaties.com or www.facebook.com/Wheaties.

ABOUT WHEATIES

Wheaties also known as "Breakfast of Champions" has been engrained in American history since its creation in 1924. With 100 percent whole grain flakes and a good source of B vitamins and fiber, Wheaties has been helping its fans perform like their champion idols for almost 100 years. Wheaties has honored thousands of the greatest athletes by having them grace the cover of our iconic orange box. To view our current champion as well as a timeline of Wheaties Champions over the decades, visit www.wheaties.com.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, gaming, virtual reality and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a 16,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global licensing infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaties-launches-box-featuring-basketball-superstar-kyrie-irving-and-his-title-character-from-lionsgates-upcoming-film-uncle-drew-300641682.html

SOURCE Wheaties