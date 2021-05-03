Wheatland Tube announces compliance with the new ASTM A53 and A795 standards

CHICAGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheatland Tube is announcing that its ASTM A53 and A795 galvanized pipe already meet the updated standards recently set forth by ASTM International, the governing body responsible for overseeing ASTM manufacturing standards. The updated standards state: "The galvanized pipe shall be free from uncoated areas, blisters, flux deposits, and gross dross inclusions. Lumps, projections, globules, or heavy deposits of zinc which will interfere with the intended use of the material will not be permitted."

"These standard updates will improve the performance of galvanized pipe in fire sprinkler systems. They improve the ID surface quality by removing any foreign debris that could potentially turn into corrosion cells," says Bob Bussiere, sprinkler product manager for Wheatland Tube. "Wheatland Tube has already been galvanizing our pipe to meet these standards for years because it means our products will perform better."

According to Wheatland Tube, the company's galvanization process has always ensured its sprinkler pipe is smooth and debris-free. Each pipe in its facility is rinsed and hot-dip galvanized in-house, smoothed on the exterior with high-pressure air knives, and put through a hot steam blowout process to eliminate ash, dross and other contaminants from inside the pipe.

"Wheatland Tube is committed to innovation and continuous improvement of product quality, performance and safety," says George Rabideau, Wheatland Tube's vice president of sales for the pipe division. "With Wheatland, you know you're getting the highest-quality product."

About Wheatland Tube

Wheatland Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries, produces a wide range of steel tubular products, including standard steel pipe, galvanized mechanical tubing, fence framework, fire sprinkler pipe, electrical conduit, elbows, couplings and nipples.

For more information, visit wheatland.com

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success.

For more information, visit zekelman.com

SOURCE Wheatland Tube