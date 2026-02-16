Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Acquisition of Additional Silver Stream on Antamina Through New Partnership with BHP

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("WPMI") has entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement (the "Silver Stream") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited ("BHP") for their 33.75% portion of the silver produced at the Antamina Mine located in Peru (the "Mine" or "Antamina"). Upon closing, Wheaton will receive a combined 67.5% of all the silver produced from Antamina, up from the 33.75% currently delivered under the existing Glencore silver stream.

"Wheaton has grown into the company we are today by entering into stream agreements on world class operations and adding exceptional assets to our portfolio, and Antamina has long stood as one of our true cornerstones," said Haytham Hodaly, President of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Deepening our exposure to an asset of this scale, quality and longevity is a unique and transformative opportunity for Wheaton, made even more meaningful through our collaboration with BHP. Antamina is a proven, long-life, low-cost operation that will deliver immediate production and operating cash flow, and we are confident it will continue to create lasting value for our stakeholders well into the future."

"Quality silver production is becoming increasingly difficult to source while demand continues to rise for both critical industrial uses and for silver's safe haven qualities in today's economic environment," said Randy Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Our expanded stream on Antamina reinforces Wheaton's role as one of the largest silver producers in the world and further adds to one of the strongest growth profiles in the mining sector. The largest mining company in the world has chosen streaming as a means to unlock value from silver, underscoring how compelling the streaming model has become. We are excited to continue building on this long-standing relationship with the exceptional consortium behind Antamina that shares our commitment to responsible development and long-term value creation."

Transaction Key Terms

(All values in US$ unless otherwise noted)

Silver Stream Upfront Consideration: WPMI will pay BHP total upfront cash consideration of $4.3 billion (the "Deposit") on closing, subject to certain customary conditions.

WPMI will pay BHP total upfront cash consideration of $4.3 billion (the "Deposit") on closing, subject to certain customary conditions. Streamed Metal: The Silver Stream is effective April 1, 2026, from which time WPMI will purchase BHP's 33.75% of the payable silver until a total of 100 million ounces ("Moz") has been delivered, at which point Wheaton will purchase 22.5% of the payable silver for the life of mine. Payable silver will be calculated using a fixed payable factor of 90.0%.

The Silver Stream is effective April 1, 2026, from which time WPMI will purchase BHP's 33.75% of the payable silver until a total of 100 million ounces ("Moz") has been delivered, at which point Wheaton will purchase 22.5% of the payable silver for the life of mine. Payable silver will be calculated using a fixed payable factor of 90.0%. Production Profile 1 : This acquisition immediately increases Wheaton's production and cash flow profile by adding expected average attributable silver production of approximately 6.0 Moz of silver per year for the first five years of production and approximately 5.4 Moz of silver per year for the first 10 years of production. When combined with Wheaton's existing stream on Antamina, total attributable production is expected to average 12.0 Moz per year over the first five years, and 10.8 Moz per year over the first ten years 10 . Current declared reserves are sufficient to support mining activities at Antamina until 2036. Multiple options to expand mine infrastructure are under evaluation which would significantly extend mine life, consistent with historical trends at the mine. Further exploration potential also exists both at depth below the current resource pit, as well as regionally.

This acquisition immediately increases Wheaton's production and cash flow profile by adding expected average attributable silver production of approximately 6.0 Moz of silver per year for the first five years of production and approximately 5.4 Moz of silver per year for the first 10 years of production. When combined with Wheaton's existing stream on Antamina, total attributable production is expected to average 12.0 Moz per year over the first five years, and 10.8 Moz per year over the first ten years . Production Payments: WPMI will make ongoing payments for the silver ounces delivered equal to 20% of the spot price of silver.

WPMI will make ongoing payments for the silver ounces delivered equal to 20% of the spot price of silver. Incremental Reserves and Resources 1 : The incremental exposure to the Antamina Mine will increase Wheaton's total estimated Proven and Probable silver reserves by 66 Moz, Measured and Indicated silver resources by 38 Moz and Inferred silver resources by 110 Moz.

The incremental exposure to the Antamina Mine will increase Wheaton's total estimated Proven and Probable silver reserves by 66 Moz, Measured and Indicated silver resources by 38 Moz and Inferred silver resources by 110 Moz. Accretive Transaction Increases Diversification The Silver Stream is expected to increase 2026 production by 11.3% on a pro-forma basis 9 , while at $4.3 billion, the investment represents only 6.5% of the Company's total market capitalization 2 underscoring strong accretion and strategic fit within our overall portfolio. With Wheaton's exposure to Antamina doubling, the mine is expected to contribute roughly 18% of total gold equivalent 3 production by 2030, solidifying its position as Wheaton's second‑largest asset while further strengthening the overall diversification of our portfolio. With the addition of Antamina, approximately 76% of Wheaton's 2026 production is forecast to come from mines operating in the first quartile of their respective cost curve, with a total of 85% coming from assets that fall into the lowest half of their respective cost curves 4 .



Other Considerations

Antamina is one of the lowest-cost copper mines globally and is the largest copper-zinc skarn deposit in the world.

In 2024, Antamina contributed approximately 2.9% of Peru's gross domestic product, underscoring its importance not just as a regional economic cornerstone but as a significant driver of Peru's economic output 5 .

. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about April 1, 2026, subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

Structurally, the stream features highly attractive terms, including no buyback clause, a production percentage drop-down limited to one-third, and full exposure to commodity prices, consistent with Wheaton's standard approach to streaming agreements.

The stream benefits from a top-level BHP parent guarantee and a BHP holding company guarantee, along with customary contractual protections6.

Financing the Transaction

The upfront payment of $4.3 billion will be funded through a combination of existing liquidity and new financing. Funding sources include estimated cash on hand at closing of approximately $1.9 billion7. The remaining balance will be funded through a new $1.5 billion term loan credit facility ("term loan") and an approximate $0.9 billion draw on the Company's existing undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility ("RCF"). The new $1.5 billion senior, unsecured, non-revolving term loan underwritten by the Bank of Montreal and The Bank of Nova Scotia acting as Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners, will be drawn down in full at the time of closing of the Silver Stream acquisition. The term loan carries a two-year maturity and aligns with the terms of the Company's existing RCF8.

The term loan and the RCF provide flexible, non‑dilutive financing that may be repaid at any time without penalty and the remaining balance of the RCF, in addition to continued strong cash flows, still provides healthy balance sheet capacity. Net debt at closing of the Silver Stream acquisition is currently expected to be approximately $2.4 billion, assuming estimated approximate incremental cash flows. With more than $3.2 billion in cash flows expected in 2026 alone and more than $10 billion in operating cash flow forecast to be generated through 2028, the Company believes it has plenty of capacity to repay new debt taken on, fund existing commitments and continue sourcing new growth opportunities.

About BHP and Antamina

BHP is the world's largest mining company, with a strong track record of developing and operating large-scale, long-life mining assets. BHP is a non-operating joint venture partner of Antamina, a world-class copper and zinc mine located in the Ancash region of central Peru. Operating since 2001, Antamina is one of the largest copper–zinc mines globally and benefits from well-established infrastructure, year-round access, and a stable operating history. The mine is operated by Compania Miñera Antamina S.A. ("CMA"), a company jointly owned by subsidiaries of Glencore (33.75%), BHP Group Limited (33.75%), Teck Resources Limited (22.5%), and Mitsubishi Corporation (10%). Antamina's scale, diversified metal production and long mine life underpin its position as a highly cash-generative asset and a key contributor to global copper and zinc supply.

Endnotes

1 Please refer to the Attributable Mineral Reserves & Mineral Resources table in this news release for full disclosure of reserves and resources associated with Antamina, including accompanying footnotes.

2 Market Capitalization calculated as of February 13, 2026

3 Based on 2026 commodity price assumptions of $4,800/oz Au, $80/oz Ag, $1,500/oz Pd, $2,000/oz Pt, and $25/lb Co.

4 Company reports S&P Global estimates of 2025 byproduct cost curves for gold, zinc/lead, copper, PGM, nickel & silver mines

5 Source: Compañía Minera Antamina S.A. 2024 Sustainability Report

6 Recourse under the parent guarantee will be capped at the upfront deposit amount and reduces after certain ounces are received, while recourse under the holding company guarantee will be unlimited.

7 The Company had cash on hand as at September 30, 2025 of $1.2 billion. Proceeds from the completed monetization of non-core equity investments amounted to $0.3 billion. Estimated approximate incremental cash flows to Silver Stream closing based on: (i) 2026 production forecast announced February 16, 2026; (ii) production payments per ounce (pound) of metal received determined under applicable precious metals purchase agreements; (iii) 2026 and long-term commodity price assumptions of $4,800 / oz gold, $80 / oz silver, $1,500 / oz palladium, $2,000 / oz platinum, and $25 / lb cobalt, in place throughout the period; (iv) deduction of general & administrative expenses; (v) calculation before dividends and interest expense; (vi) includes taxes. Approximate incremental cash flows are estimates only, are not guaranteed, and may be materially different at the time of the Silver Stream acquisition. If cash on hand at Silver Stream closing is lower than expected, the Company maintains the option to increase its draw on the RCF. Readers are cautioned to read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements in this press release.

8 Financial covenant for both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan is Net Total Debt / Capitalization < 0.60x. Expected interest rate for both RCF and Term Loan is equivalent to SOFR + 110 bps to 150 bps (with the credit spread adjustment to be based on the leverage ratio). The Term Loan will be subject to terms and conditions, including positive and negative covenants, consistent with Wheaton's existing $2 billion revolving credit facility.

9 2026 Antamina production is grossed up to reflect a full year of production.

10Production estimates are based on life‑of‑mine plans and the Company's own estimates and assumptions derived from its technical analysis.

Attributable Silver Reserves and Resources – Antamina

With respect to BHP's 33.75% of total silver production from Antamina

Category Tonnage

Mt Grade

Ag

g/t Contained Ag Moz







Mineral Reserves



Copper Zones



Proven 71.6 7.9 18.2



Probable 59.1 9.6 18.2



P+P 130.6 8.7 36.4



Copper Zinc Zones



Proven 16.2 18.7 9.7



Probable 31.4 19.4 19.6



P+P 47.6 19.2 29.3



Total Mineral Reserves



Proven 87.8 9.9 27.9



Probable 90.5 13.0 37.8



P+P 178.2 11.5 65.7



Mineral Resources



Copper Zones



Measured 28.7 6.6 6.1



Indicated 59.1 8.2 15.5



M+I 87.8 7.7 21.6



Inferred 256.8 8.9 73.7



Copper Zinc Zones



Measured 4.7 25.5 3.9



Indicated 21.9 18.4 12.9



M+I 26.7 19.6 16.8



Inferred 69.3 16.2 36.2



Total Mineral Resources



Measured 33.4 9.3 10.0



Indicated 81.0 10.9 28.4



M+I 114.4 10.4 38.4



Inferred 326.2 10.5 109.9





Notes on Mineral Reserves & Mineral Resources:

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported above in millions of metric tonnes ("Mt"), grams per metric tonne ("g/t") and millions of ounces ("Moz"). Qualified persons ("QPs"), as defined by the NI 43-101, for the technical information contained in this document (including the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates) are: Ryan Ulansky, M.A.Sc., P.Eng. (Vice President, Engineering); and Jeremy Vincent, M.Sc., P.Geo. (Director, Geology), both employees of the Company (the "Company's QPs"). Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported as of December 31, 2025. Mineral Reserves are reported above a US$ 6,000 per hour of mill operation cut-off, assuming $3.75 per pound copper, $1.21 per pound zinc, $15.00 per pound molybdenum, and $27.00 per ounce silver. The Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resources are reported above a $6,000 per hour of mill operation cut-off for the open pit and $58.70 per tonne NSR cut-off for the underground, both assuming $3.75 per pound copper, $1.33 per pound zinc, $21.00 per pound molybdenum, and $31.38 per ounce silver. The Silver Stream provides that BHP will deliver silver equal to 33.75% of the payable silver production until 100,000,000 ounces are delivered, after which the stream will reduce to 22.5% for the life of the mine. Payable silver is calculated using a fixed payable factor of 90.0%.

Jeremy Vincent, P.Geo., Director, Geology and Ryan Ulansky, P.Eng., Vice President, Engineering for Wheaton Precious Metals, are a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Vincent has reviewed mineral resource estimates and Mr. Ulansky has reviewed the mineral reserve estimates).

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

