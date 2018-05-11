Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

TSX: WPM

NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below: