Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld George L. Brack 263,074,637 87.57% 37,331,392 12.43% John A. Brough 261,065,727 86.90% 39,340,302 13.10% R. Peter Gillin 237,689,801 79.12% 62,716,228 20.88% Chantal Gosselin 295,787,430 98.46% 4,618,599 1.54% Douglas M. Holtby 274,166,499 91.27% 26,239,530 8.73% Glenn Ives 297,551,585 99.05% 2,854,444 0.95% Charles A. Jeannes 298,004,775 99.20% 2,401,254 0.80% Eduardo Luna 259,898,399 86.52% 40,507,630 13.48% Marilyn Schonberner 298,965,152 99.52% 1,440,877 0.48% Randy V.J. Smallwood 285,888,278 95.17% 14,517,751 4.83%

The following special matter was approved by shareholders at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 93.02% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

