Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

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Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

May 08, 2026, 16:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.

As part of the previously announced leadership transition, Randy V.J. Smallwood has assumed the role of non-executive Chair of the Board, Haytham Hodaly has become a Director and George L. Brack has assumed the role of Lead Independent Director.

Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.

2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

333,711,486

97.13 %

9,848,246

2.87 %

Jaimie Donovan

339,995,576

98.96 %

3,564,156

1.04 %

Chantal Gosselin

324,705,766

94.51 %

18,853,966

5.49 %

Haytham Hodaly

342,885,572

99.80 %

674,160

0.20 %

Jeane Hull

339,900,004

98.93 %

3,659,728

1.07 %

Glenn Ives

343,067,103

99.86 %

492,629

0.14 %

Charles A. Jeannes

338,028,776

98.39 %

5,530,956

1.61 %

Marilyn Schonberner

339,912,698

98.94 %

3,647,034

1.06 %

Randy V.J. Smallwood

332,281,297

96.72 %

11,278,435

3.28 %

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan

336,269,112

97.88 %

7,290,620

2.12 %

The following matters were also approved by shareholders at the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 95.16% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

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