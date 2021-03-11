Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Record Revenue and Operating Cash Flow for 2020

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

Designated News Release

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - "Our strong performance in 2020 was driven by Wheaton's high-quality portfolio of assets, which generated over $1 billion in revenue and operating cash flow of over $765 million, both representing records for the Company," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a very productive year, and we were successful in delivering value back to our stakeholders on many fronts. Specifically, we added two new accretive precious metal streams to our portfolio, expanded our shareholder base by listing on the London Stock Exchange and provided additional funding to communities impacted by the pandemic. Given the resiliency of our production base coupled with our innovative dividend policy, we are pleased to provide greater value back to our shareholders in 2021 by increasing the minimum quarterly dividend by over 30% relative to last year."

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Highlights:

$208 million in operating cash flow in the quarter resulting in record annual operating cash flow of over $765 million in 2020.

in operating cash flow in the quarter resulting in record annual operating cash flow of over in 2020. Record annual revenue of $1,096 million in 2020.

in 2020. Net debt 1 reduced by $275 million , resulting in a net debt position of $2 million .

reduced by , resulting in a net debt position of . Declared quarterly dividend 1 of $0.13 per common share.

of per common share. New precious metal purchase agreements on the Marmato Mine and the Cozamin Mine.

Total attributable gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 64%, primarily due to successful exploration at Salobo, which extended the orebody at depth.

Commenced trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Operational Overview

(all figures in US dollars unless

otherwise noted)

Q4 2020

Q4 2019 Change

2020

2019 Change Ounces produced



















Gold

93,137

107,054 (13.0)%

367,419

406,504 (9.6)% Silver

6,509

5,908 10.2 %

22,892

22,396 2.2 % Palladium

5,672

6,057 (6.4)%

22,187

21,993 0.9 % Gold equivalent 2

178,801

186,027 (3.9)%

671,713

704,579 (4.7)% Ounces sold



















Gold

86,243

89,223 (3.3)%

369,553

389,086 (5.0)% Silver

4,576

4,684 (2.3)%

19,232

17,703 8.6 % Palladium

4,591

5,312 (13.6)%

20,051

20,681 (3.0)% Gold equivalent 2

147,277

152,514 (3.4)%

627,063

629,098 (0.3)% Revenue $ 286,212 $ 223,222 28.2 % $ 1,096,224 $ 861,332 27.3 % Net earnings $ 157,221 $ 77,524 103 % $ 507,804 $ 86,138 489.5 % Per share $ 0.350 $ 0.173 102.3 % $ 1.132 $ 0.193 486.5 % Adjusted net earnings 1 $ 149,441 $ 74,473 100.7 % $ 503,335 $ 242,745 107.4 % Per share 1 $ 0.333 $ 0.166 100.6 % $ 1.122 $ 0.544 106.1 % Operating cash flows $ 207,962 $ 131,867 57.7 % $ 765,442 $ 501,620 52.6 % Per share 1 $ 0.463 $ 0.295 56.9 % $ 1.706 $ 1.125 51.6 %

All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium and gold equivalent ounces produced and sold, per ounce amounts and per share amounts.

Production Guidance

2021 Guidance: Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2021 is forecast to be 370,000 to 400,000 ounces of gold, 22.5 to 24.0 million ounces of silver, and 40,000 to 45,000 gold equivalent ounces 3 ("GEOs") of other metals, resulting in production of approximately 720,000 to 780,000 GEOs 3 .

Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2021 is forecast to be 370,000 to 400,000 ounces of gold, 22.5 to 24.0 million ounces of silver, and 40,000 to 45,000 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") of other metals, resulting in production of approximately 720,000 to 780,000 GEOs . Five-year guidance: For the five-year period ending in 2025, the Company estimates that average production will amount to 810,000 GEOs 3 .

For the five-year period ending in 2025, the Company estimates that average production will amount to 810,000 GEOs . Ten-year guidance: For the ten-year period ending in 2030, the Company estimates that average annual production will amount to 830,000 GEOs3.

Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue was $286 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 representing a 28% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to a 33% increase in the average realized gold equivalent² price; partially offset by a 3% decrease in the number of gold equivalent² ounces sold.

Revenue was $1,096 million in the year ended December 31, 2020 representing a 27% increase from 2019 due primarily to a 28% increase in the average realized gold equivalent² price.

Costs and Expenses

Average cash costs¹ in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $438 per gold equivalent² ounce as compared to $418 in the fourth quarter of 2019. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,505 per gold equivalent² ounce sold, an increase of 44% as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Average cash costs¹ in 2020 were $425 per gold equivalent² ounce as compared to $411 in 2019. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,323 per gold equivalent² ounce sold, an increase of 38% as compared with 2019.

Balance Sheet (at December 31, 2020)

Approximately $193 million of cash on hand.

of cash on hand. $195 million outstanding under the Company's $2 billion revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility").

outstanding under the Company's revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility"). During Q4 2020, the company received $113 million in proceeds from the sale of long-term equity investments including First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic").

in proceeds from the sale of long-term equity investments including First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic"). During Q4 2020, the Company has repaid $293 million under the Revolving Facility.

under the Revolving Facility. During Q4 2020, the net debt¹ was reduced by $275 million to $2 million .

to . The average effective interest rate for Q4 2020 was 1.20%.

Listing on the London Stock Exchange

On October 28, 2020, the Company's common shares were admitted to the Standard Segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and commenced trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WPM.

Fourth Quarter Asset Highlights

Salobo: In the fourth quarter of 2020, Salobo produced 62,900 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 16% relative to the fourth quarter of 2019 due to lower throughput. According to Vale S.A.'s ("Vale") Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Production and Sales Report, throughput at Salobo was impacted due to unscheduled maintenance and an incident which led Vale to review and halt mine and plant activities for a short period, during which changes in maintenance routines were implemented to improve operations and safety conditions. As per Vale's Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Performance Report, physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion was 68% at the end of the fourth quarter.

Sudbury: In the fourth quarter of 2020, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 7,800 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 20% relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, due primarily to higher recoveries.

San Dimas: In the fourth quarter of 2020, San Dimas produced 11,700 ounces of attributable gold, virtually unchanged relative to the fourth quarter of 2019. As per the San Dimas precious metal purchase agreements ("PMPA"), the fixed gold to silver conversion ratio reverted to 70:1 (from 90:1) on October 14, 2020 after the average gold to silver price ratio over a six-month period fell back below 90:1.

Antamina: In the fourth quarter of 2020, Antamina produced 1.9 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 44% relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher grades and throughput, partially offset by lower recovery.

Stillwater: In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Stillwater mines produced 3,300 ounces of attributable gold and 5,700 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 8% for gold and 6% for palladium relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower throughput. According to Sibanye-Stillwater Limited's ("Sibanye-Stillwater") Operating and Financial Results for the Six Month and Year Ended 31 December 2020, throughput was impacted primarily due to the impact of a spike in COVID-19 infections in the fourth quarter of 2020 associated with a severe wave of COVID-19 infections in Montana, USA. Sibanye-Stillwater also reported that after a review of the Blitz project was conducted following the suspension of growth capital activities due to COVID-19, the project is now expected to reach a steady state by 2024, a delay of up to two years. Finally, Sibanye-Stillwater highlighted that the Fill the Mill expansion project at the East Boulder mine was completed on schedule in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Constancia: In the fourth quarter of 2020, Constancia produced 0.5 million ounces of attributable silver and 3,900 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 24% and 17%, respectively, relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower grades. As per Wheaton's PMPA with Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay"), the failure to achieve a minimum level of throughput at the Pampacancha deposit during 2019 entitled Wheaton to an additional 8,020 ounces of gold in 2020 (received in quarterly installments), of which 2,005 ounces of gold was received during the fourth quarter of 2020 and included as production. According to Hudbay's Fourth Quarter MD&A, Hudbay had completed the Consulta Previa consultation process for Pampacancha and received the final mining permit for the development and operation of the mine. In addition, pre-development activities commenced in early January and pre-stripping activities are expected to begin once the remaining individual land user agreement has been completed. Hudbay expects production at Pampacancha to commence later in 2021.

Other Gold: In the fourth quarter of 2020, total Other Gold attributable production was 3,700 ounces, a decrease of approximately 41% relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower production from the 777 and Minto mines. Hudbay reported on November 25, 2020, that production at 777 had recommenced after a temporary interruption due to an incident that occurred on October 9, 2020, during routine maintenance of the hoist rope and skip.

Keno Hill Restart: Alexco Resource Corp ("Alexco") reported on November 24, 2020, that the commissioning of the Keno Hill District mill is commencing as scheduled, with initial production of lead/silver and zinc concentrates underway. In order to help facilitate the resumption of mining, Wheaton agreed to modify the PMPA as it relates to the delivery payment per ounce of silver in exchange for 2 million common share purchase warrants from Alexco.

Produced But Not Yet Delivered 4

As at December 31, 2020, payable ounces attributable to the Company produced but not yet delivered amounted to:

71,600 payable gold ounces, a decrease of 4,200 ounces during Q4 2020, primarily due to a reduction during the period relative to the Minto , 777 and Sudbury mines partially offset by an increase at the Salobo mine.

, 777 and mines partially offset by an increase at the Salobo mine. 4.5 million payable silver ounces, an increase of 1.0 million ounces during Q4 2020, primarily due to an increase during the period relative to the Peñasquito, Yauliyacu and Antamina mines.

5,600 payable palladium ounces, an increase of 1,000 ounces during Q4 2020.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Corporate Development

Marmato Mine: On November 5, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into a PMPA with Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris Gold", formerly Caldas Gold Corp.) with respect to the Marmato Mine located in Colombia. Under the terms of the Marmato PMPA5, the Company is required to pay Aris Gold total cash consideration of $110 million, $34 million of which is payable once mining contract 014-89M is extended, $4 million of which is payable six months thereafter, and the remaining portion of which is payable during construction of the Marmato Deep Zone ("MDZ") project, subject to certain conditions being met. In addition, the Company will make ongoing payments equal to 18% of the spot gold and silver price until the market value of gold and silver delivered to the Company, net of the per ounce cash payment, exceeds the initial upfront cash deposit, and 22% of the spot gold and silver price thereafter. The PMPA is effective July 1, 2020, though no production from Marmato has been included in 2020 operating results.

Cozamin Mine: On December 11, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into a PMPA with Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") with respect to the Cozamin Mine located in Mexico. Under the terms of the PMPA, the Company paid Capstone upfront cash consideration of $150 million upon closing, which occurred on February 19, 2021, for 50% of the silver production until 10 million ounces ("Moz") have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 33% of silver production for the life of the mine. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing payments for silver ounces delivered equal to 10% of the spot silver price. The PMPA is effective December 1, 2020, though no production from Cozamin has been included in 2020 operating results.

Reserves and Resources (at December 31, 2020)

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves attributable to Wheaton were 11.21 million ounces of gold compared with 11.37 million ounces as reported in Wheaton's 2019 Annual Information Form ("AIF"), a decrease of 1%; 552.9 million ounces of silver compared with 542.8 million ounces, an increase of 2%; palladium resources of 0.64 million ounces compared to 0.66 million ounces, a decrease of 3%; and cobalt of 31.7 million pounds compared to 32.7 million pounds, a decrease of 3%.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources attributable to Wheaton were 4.39 million ounces of gold compared with 2.68 million ounces as reported in Wheaton's 2019 AIF, an increase of 64%; silver resources were 743.1 million ounces compared with 736.6 million ounces, an increase of 1%; palladium resources were 0.029 million ounces compared to none in Wheaton's 2019 AIF and cobalt resources of 1.5 million pounds compared to 1.6, a decrease of 4%.

Inferred Mineral Resources attributable to Wheaton were 4.46 million ounces of gold compared with 4.16 million ounces as reported in Wheaton's 2019 AIF, an increase of 7%; silver resources were 475.8 million ounces compared with 491.0 million ounces, a decrease of 3%, palladium resources were 0.37 million ounces compared with 0.35 million ounces, an increase of 6% and cobalt resources of 7.6 million pounds compared to 9.3, a decrease of 18%.

Estimated attributable reserves and resources contained in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of March 11, 2021, and therefore will not reflect updates, if any, after that date. Updated reserves and resources data incorporating year-end 2020 estimates will also be included in the Company's 2020 Annual Information Form. Wheaton's most current attributable reserves and resources, as of December 31, 2020, can be found on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com.

COVID-19 Community Support and Response Fund

In the second quarter of 2020, Wheaton announced the launch of a $5 million Community Support and Response Fund (the "CSR Fund") to support global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on our communities. The CSR Fund is designed to meet the immediate needs of the communities in which Wheaton and its mining partners operate. This fund is incremental to Wheaton's already active Community Investment Program that currently provides support to over 50 programs in multiple communities around the world. As of December 31, 2020, the Company has made donations totalling approximately $3 million with the CSR Fund.

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings



Years Ended December 31 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Sales $ 1,096,224 $ 861,332 Cost of sales







Cost of sales, excluding depletion $ 266,763 $ 258,559 Depletion

243,889

256,826 Total cost of sales $ 510,652 $ 515,385 Gross margin $ 585,572 $ 345,947 General and administrative expenses

65,698

54,507 Impairment of mineral stream interests

-

165,912 Earnings from operations $ 519,874 $ 125,528 Other (income) expense

(2,170)

(274) Earnings before finance costs and income taxes $ 522,044 $ 125,802 Finance costs

16,715

48,730 Earnings before income taxes $ 505,329 $ 77,072 Income tax recovery

2,475

9,066 Net earnings $ 507,804 $ 86,138 Basic earnings per share $ 1.132 $ 0.193 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.128 $ 0.193 Weighted average number of shares outstanding







Basic

448,694

446,021 Diluted

450,070

446,930

Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

December 31 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,683 $ 103,986 Accounts receivable

5,883

7,138 Other

3,265

43,628 Total current assets $ 201,831 $ 154,752 Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 5,488,391 $ 5,734,106 Early deposit mineral stream interests

33,241

31,741 Mineral royalty interest

3,047

3,036 Long-term equity investments

199,878

309,757 Convertible notes receivable

11,353

21,856 Property, plant and equipment

6,289

7,311 Other

13,242

15,448 Total non-current assets $ 5,755,441 $ 6,123,255 Total assets $ 5,957,272 $ 6,278,007 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 13,023 $ 11,794 Current portion of performance share units

17,297

10,668 Current portion of lease liabilities

773

724 Other

76

41,514 Total current liabilities $ 31,169 $ 64,700 Non-current liabilities







Bank debt $ 195,000 $ 874,500 Lease liabilities

2,864

3,528 Deferred income taxes

214

148 Performance share units

11,784

8,401 Pension liability

1,670

810 Total non-current liabilities $ 211,532 $ 887,387 Total liabilities $ 242,701 $ 952,087 Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,646,291 $ 3,599,203 Reserves

126,882

160,701 Retained earnings

1,941,398

1,566,016 Total shareholders' equity $ 5,714,571 $ 5,325,920 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,957,272 $ 6,278,007

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Years Ended December 31 (US dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Operating activities







Net earnings $ 507,804 $ 86,138 Adjustments for







Depreciation and depletion

245,779

258,730 Gain on disposal of mineral royalty interest

-

(2,929) Impairment charges

-

165,912 Interest expense

12,366

44,942 Equity settled stock based compensation

5,432

5,691 Performance share units

9,398

7,834 Pension expense

806

810 Income tax expense (recovery)

(2,475)

(9,066) Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held

(337)

16 Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable

(1,899)

1,043 Investment income recognized in net earnings

(230)

(875) Other

1,487

1,833 Change in non-cash working capital

1,025

(11,837) Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest $ 779,156 $ 548,242 Income taxes recovered (paid)

49

(5,380) Interest paid

(13,992)

(42,059) Interest received

229

817 Cash generated from operating activities $ 765,442 $ 501,620 Financing activities







Bank debt repaid $ (679,500) $ (389,500) Credit facility extension fees

(1,373)

(1,106) Share purchase options exercised

21,892

37,038 Lease payments

(704)

(637) Dividends paid

(167,212)

(129,986) Cash (used for) generated from financing activities $ (826,897) $ (484,191) Investing activities







Mineral stream interests $ (322) $ (183) Early deposit mineral stream interests

(1,500)

(1,500) Proceeds on disposal of mineral royalty interest

-

9,000 Acquisition of long-term investments

(10,671)

(909) Acquisition of convertible note receivable

-

(10,000) Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments

162,942

17,824 Dividend income received

-

59 Other

(801)

(3,661) Cash generated from (used for) investing activities $ 149,648 $ 10,630 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ 504 $ 160 Increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 88,697 $ 28,219 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

103,986

75,767 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 192,683 $ 103,986

Summary of Ounces Produced



Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Gold ounces produced ²

















Salobo 62,854 63,408 59,104 62,575 74,716 73,615 67,056 60,846

Sudbury 3 7,757 3,798 9,257 7,795 6,468 6,082 9,360 11,374

Constancia 8 3,929 3,780 3,470 3,681 4,757 5,172 4,533 4,826

San Dimas 4, 8 11,652 9,228 6,074 11,318 11,352 11,239 11,496 10,290

Stillwater 5 3,290 3,176 3,222 2,955 3,585 3,238 3,675 3,137

Other



















Minto 6 789 1,832 2,928 2,124 2,189 - - -



777 9 2,866 5,278 4,728 4,551 3,987 4,278 4,788 4,445

Total Other 3,655 7,110 7,656 6,675 6,176 4,278 4,788 4,445 Total gold ounces produced 93,137 90,500 88,783 94,999 107,054 103,624 100,908 94,918 Silver ounces produced 2

















Peñasquito 8 2,014 1,992 967 2,658 1,895 2,026 702 1,594

Antamina 8 1,930 1,516 612 1,311 1,342 1,223 1,334 1,176

Constancia 8 478 430 254 461 632 686 552 635

Other



















Los Filos 8 6 17 14 29 55 33 37 38



Zinkgruvan 515 498 389 662 670 587 590 451



Yauliyacu 8 454 679 273 557 358 620 627 528



Stratoni 185 156 148 183 147 131 172 143



Minto 6 16 15 19 18 18 - - -



Neves-Corvo 420 281 479 377 385 431 392 498



Aljustrel 440 348 388 352 325 240 322 470



777 9 51 96 108 96 81 62 93 95

Total Other 2,087 2,090 1,818 2,274 2,039 2,104 2,233 2,223 Total silver ounces produced 6,509 6,028 3,651 6,704 5,908 6,039 4,821 5,628 Palladium ounces produced ²

















Stillwater 5 5,672 5,444 5,759 5,312 6,057 5,471 5,736 4,729 GEOs produced 7 178,801 170,100 140,279 182,533 186,027 183,394 166,399 168,759 SEOs produced 7 14,900 14,175 11,690 15,211 15,502 15,283 13,867 14,063 Average payable rate 2

















Gold 95.2% 95.3% 94.7% 95.1% 95.6% 95.1% 95.3% 95.6%

Silver 86.3% 86.1% 81.9% 85.6% 85.3% 85.1% 83.3% 82.9%

Palladium 98.2% 97.0% 86.5% 93.0% 99.4% 83.5% 87.6% 98.5%

GEO 7 91.5% 91.4% 90.2% 90.8% 91.9% 90.7% 90.8% 90.7%

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and average payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures or payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 4) Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 1, 2020, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio was revised to 90:1, with the 70:1 ratio being reinstated on October 15, 2020. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q4-2020 – 476,000; Q3-2020 – 420,000 ounces; Q2-2020 – 276,000 ounces; Q1-2020 – 419,000 ounces; Q4-2019 – 415,000 ounces; Q3-2019 – 410,000 ounces; Q2-2019 – 401,000 ounces; and Q1-2019 – 351,000 ounces. 5) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 6) The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019. 7) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,500 per ounce gold; $18.00 per ounce silver; and $2,000 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2020. 8) Operations at these mines had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second half of 2020, all of the operations were restarted. Additionally, operations at Los Filos were suspended from September 3, 2020 to December 23, 2020 as the result of an illegal road blockade by members of the nearby Carrizalillo community. 9) Operations at 777 were temporarily suspended from October 11, 2020 to November 25, 2020 as a result of an incident that occurred on October 9th during routine maintenance of the hoist rope and skip.

Summary of Ounces Sold



Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Gold ounces sold

















Salobo 53,197 59,584 68,487 74,944 58,137 63,064 57,715 84,160

Sudbury 2 7,620 7,858 7,414 4,822 7,394 7,600 8,309 4,061

Constancia 7 3,853 4,112 3,024 3,331 5,108 4,742 4,409 5,512

San Dimas 7 11,529 9,687 6,030 11,358 11,499 11,374 10,284 11,510

Stillwater 3 3,069 3,015 3,066 3,510 2,925 3,314 3,301 2,856

Other



















Minto 4 1,540 - - - - - 765 3,307



777 5,435 5,845 4,783 2,440 4,160 4,672 5,294 3,614

Total Other 6,975 5,845 4,783 2,440 4,160 4,672 6,059 6,921 Total gold ounces sold 86,243 90,101 92,804 100,405 89,223 94,766 90,077 115,020 Silver ounces sold

















Peñasquito 7 1,417 1,799 1,917 2,310 1,268 1,233 912 1,164

Antamina 7 1,669 1,090 788 1,244 1,227 1,059 1,186 1,255

Constancia 7 442 415 254 350 672 521 478 735

Other



















Los Filos 7 - 19 25 37 26 44 26 38



Zinkgruvan 326 492 376 447 473 459 337 232



Yauliyacu 7 15 580 704 9 561 574 542 15



Stratoni 169 134 77 163 120 126 240 80



Minto 4 20 - - - - - 2 30



Neves-Corvo 145 201 236 204 154 243 194 265



Aljustrel 280 148 252 123 121 139 216 381



777 93 121 100 41 62 86 108 99

Total Other 1,048 1,695 1,770 1,024 1,517 1,671 1,665 1,140 Total silver ounces sold 4,576 4,999 4,729 4,928 4,684 4,484 4,241 4,294 Palladium ounces sold

















Stillwater 3 4,591 5,546 4,976 4,938 5,312 4,907 5,273 5,189 GEOs sold 5 147,277 157,478 156,188 166,121 152,514 155,116 148,004 173,464 SEOs sold 5 12,273 13,123 13,016 13,843 12,709 12,926 12,334 14,455 Cumulative payable ounces

PBND 6

















Gold 71,590 75,750 79,632 88,383 98,475 85,335 81,535 75,236

Silver 4,486 3,437 3,222 4,961 4,142 3,796 3,102 3,315

Palladium 5,597 4,616 4,883 4,875 4,872 4,163 4,504 4,754

GEO 5 132,882 123,154 124,809 154,420 154,672 136,441 124,765 121,349

SEO 5 11,073 10,263 10,401 12,868 12,889 11,370 10,397 10,112

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold. 2) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 3) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 4) The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,500 per ounce gold; $18.00 per ounce silver; and $2,000 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2020. 6) Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 7) Operations at these mines had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second half of 2020, all of the operations were restarted.

Results of Operations

The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Ounces Produced² Ounces Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce)3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 62,854 53,197 $ 1,881 $ 408 $ 374 $ 100,047 $ 58,426 $ 74,508 $ 2,509,344 Sudbury 4 7,757 7,620

1,888

400

831

14,384

5,000

11,336

321,016 Constancia 3,929 3,853

1,881

408

338

7,246

4,373

5,674

105,569 San Dimas 11,652 11,529

1,881

612

315

21,683

10,993

12,812

182,202 Stillwater 3,290 3,069

1,881

338

449

5,772

3,357

4,735

224,310 Other 5 3,655 6,975

1,888

421

238

13,167

8,576

10,241

7,526

93,137 86,243 $ 1,882 $ 433 $ 397 $ 162,299 $ 90,725 $ 119,306 $ 3,349,967 Silver































Peñasquito 2,014 1,417 $ 24.44 $ 4.26 $ 3.24 $ 34,629 $ 23,997 $ 28,592 $ 350,572 Antamina 1,930 1,669

24.44

4.86

8.74

40,782

18,079

32,667

626,934 Constancia 478 442

24.44

6.02

7.63

10,805

4,770

8,143

217,044 Other 6 2,087 1,048

25.69

8.03

1.00

26,915

17,456

20,804

474,975

6,509 4,576 $ 24.72 $ 5.51 $ 5.16 $ 113,131 $ 64,302 $ 90,206 $ 1,669,525 Palladium































Stillwater 5,672 4,591 $ 2,348 $ 423 $ 428 $ 10,782 $ 6,875 $ 8,840 $ 241,389 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 227,510 Operating results













$ 286,212 $ 161,902 $ 218,352 $ 5,488,391 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (9,391) $ (8,384)



Finance costs





















(2,196)

(1,980)



Other



















830

(5)



Income tax





















6,076

(21)



Total other















$ (4,681) $ (10,390) $ 468,881





















$ 157,221 $ 207,962 $ 5,957,272

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per ounce amounts. 2) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating 777 and Minto gold interests, the non-operating Rosemont gold interest and the newly acquired Marmato gold interest. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill and 777 silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests and the newly acquired Marmato and Cozamin silver interests.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash Operating Margin

($'s Per Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 178,801 147,277 $ 1,943 $ 438 $ 1,505 $ 406 $ 1,099 Silver equivalent basis 5 14,900 12,273 $ 23.32 $ 5.26 $ 18.06 $ 4.87 $ 13.19

1) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,500 per ounce gold; $18.00 per ounce silver; and $2,000 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2020.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Ounces Produced² Ounces Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce)3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 74,716 58,137 $ 1,484 $ 404 $ 383 $ 86,252 $ 40,488 $ 55,963 $ 2,605,257 Sudbury 4 6,468 7,394

1,481

400

819

10,952

1,936

8,342

344,043 Constancia 4,757 5,108

1,484

404

361

7,578

3,670

5,345

110,406 San Dimas 11,352 11,499

1,484

606

310

17,059

6,531

7,962

194,367 Stillwater 3,585 2,925

1,484

268

519

4,339

2,038

3,556

229,994 Other 5 6,176 4,160

1,481

420

462

6,162

2,492

4,413

13,168

107,054 89,223 $ 1,483 $ 426 $ 417 $ 132,342 $ 57,155 $ 85,581 $ 3,497,235 Silver































Peñasquito 1,895 1,268 $ 17.33 $ 4.21 $ 3.06 $ 21,974 $ 12,752 $ 16,636 $ 374,702 Antamina 1,342 1,227

17.33

3.46

8.73

21,262

6,308

16,730

668,810 Constancia 632 672

17.33

5.96

7.50

11,641

2,598

6,348

228,187 Other 6 2,039 1,517

17.41

6.90

2.86

26,419

11,619

13,578

487,693

5,908 4,684 $ 17.36 $ 5.13 $ 5.12 $ 81,296 $ 33,277 $ 53,292 $ 1,759,392 Palladium































Stillwater 6,057 5,312 $ 1,804 $ 321 $ 470 $ 9,584 $ 5,381 $ 7,877 $ 249,969 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 227,510 Operating results













$ 223,222 $ 95,813 $ 146,750 $ 5,734,106 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (11,695) $ (5,709)



Finance costs





















(9,607)

(9,537)



Other



















(435)

409



Income tax





















3,448

(46)



Total other















$ (18,289) $ (14,883) $ 543,901





















$ 77,524 $ 131,867 $ 6,278,007

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per ounce amounts. 2) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto and 777 gold interests in addition to the non-operating Rosemont gold interest. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Keno Hill, Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash Operating Margin

($'s Per Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 186,027 152,514 $ 1,464 $ 418 $ 1,046 $ 417 $ 629 Silver equivalent basis 5 15,502 12,709 $ 17.56 $ 5.02 $ 12.54 $ 5.01 $ 7.53

1) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,500 per ounce gold; $18.00 per ounce silver; and $2,000 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2020.

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Ounces Produced² Ounces Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce)3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 247,941 256,212 $ 1,757 $ 408 $ 374 $ 450,166 $ 249,708 $ 345,621 $ 2,509,344 Sudbury 4 28,607 27,714

1,797

400

831

49,791

15,679

38,609

321,016 Constancia 14,860 14,320

1,785

406

338

25,556

14,907

19,744

105,569 San Dimas 38,272 38,604

1,775

610

315

68,519

32,813

44,978

182,202 Stillwater 12,643 12,660

1,766

316

449

22,353

12,666

18,351

224,310 Other 5 25,096 20,043

1,818

421

281

36,442

22,357

28,007

7,526

367,419 369,553 $ 1,767 $ 426 $ 399 $ 652,827 $ 348,130 $ 495,310 $ 3,349,967 Silver































Peñasquito 7,631 7,443 $ 20.25 $ 4.26 $ 3.24 $ 150,720 $ 94,886 $ 119,016 $ 350,572 Antamina 5,369 4,791

21.34

4.19

8.74

102,241

40,312

82,188

626,934 Constancia 1,623 1,461

21.42

5.99

7.63

31,285

11,397

22,541

217,044 Other 6 8,269 5,537

20.84

7.41

1.97

115,379

63,460

74,159

474,975

22,892 19,232 $ 20.78 $ 5.28 $ 4.58 $ 399,625 $ 210,055 $ 297,904 $ 1,669,525 Palladium































Stillwater 22,187 20,051 $ 2,183 $ 389 $ 428 $ 43,772 $ 27,387 $ 35,967 $ 241,389 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 227,510 Operating results













$ 1,096,224 $ 585,572 $ 829,181 $ 5,488,391 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (65,698) $ (46,914)



Finance costs





















(16,715)

(17,551)



Other



















2,170

677



Income tax





















2,475

49



Total other















$ (77,768) $ (63,739) $ 468,881





















$ 507,804 $ 765,442 $ 5,957,272

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per ounce amounts. 2) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating 777 and Minto gold interests, the non-operating Rosemont gold interest and the newly acquired Marmato gold interest. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill and 777 silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests and the newly acquired Marmato and Cozamin silver interests.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were as follows:

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash Operating Margin

($'s Per Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 671,713 627,063 $ 1,748 $ 425 $ 1,323 $ 389 $ 934 Silver equivalent basis 5 55,976 52,255 $ 20.98 $ 5.10 $ 15.88 $ 4.67 $ 11.21

1) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,500 per ounce gold; $18.00 per ounce silver; and $2,000 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2020.

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Ounces Produced² Ounces Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce)3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Sales Gross

Margin Impairment Charges 4 Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold







































Salobo 276,233 263,076 $ 1,389 $ 404 $ 383 $ 365,448 $ 158,363 $ - $ 158,363 $ 259,166 $ 2,605,257 Sudbury 5 33,284 27,364

1,397

400

819

38,234

4,868

-

4,868

27,385

344,043 Constancia 19,288 19,771

1,397

402

361

27,613

12,527

-

12,527

19,668

110,406 San Dimas 44,377 44,667

1,400

604

310

62,528

21,706

-

21,706

35,534

194,367 Stillwater 13,635 12,396

1,396

250

519

17,303

7,776

-

7,776

14,209

229,994 Other 6 19,687 21,812

1,372

401

376

29,919

12,992

-

12,992

21,561

13,168

406,504 389,086 $ 1,391 $ 421 $ 408 $ 541,045 $ 218,232 $ - $ 218,232 $ 377,523 $ 3,497,235 Silver







































Peñasquito 6,217 4,577 $ 16.30 $ 4.21 $ 3.06 $ 74,578 $ 41,291 $ - $ 41,291 $ 55,310 $ 374,702 Antamina 5,075 4,727

16.15

3.24

8.73

76,328

19,739

-

19,739

61,007

668,810 Constancia 2,505 2,406

16.17

5.93

7.50

38,895

6,593

-

6,593

24,637

228,187 Other 7 8,599 5,993

16.45

6.68

2.50

98,600

43,581

-

43,581

55,509

487,693

22,396 17,703 $ 16.29 $ 5.02 $ 4.99 $ 288,401 $ 111,204 $ - $ 111,204 $ 196,463 $ 1,759,392 Palladium







































Stillwater 21,993 20,681 $ 1,542 $ 273 $ 470 $ 31,886 $ 16,511 $ - $ 16,511 $ 26,230 $ 249,969 Cobalt







































Voisey's Bay - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ (165,912) $ (165,912) $ - $ 227,510 Operating results













$ 861,332 $ 345,947 $ (165,912) $ 180,035 $ 600,216 $ 5,734,106 Other



































General and administrative

























$ (54,507) $ (46,292)



Finance costs



























(48,730)

(44,733)



Other



























274

(2,191)



Income tax





























9,066

(5,380)



Total other























$ (93,897) $ (98,596) $ 543,901





























$ 86,138 $ 501,620 $ 6,278,007

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per ounce amounts. 2) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to page 24 of the Company's MD&A for more information. 5) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 6) Comprised of the operating Minto and 777 gold interests in addition to the non-operating Rosemont gold interest. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019. 7) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Aljustrel, Neves-Corvo, Minto and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Keno Hill, Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests. The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash Operating Margin

($'s Per Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 704,579 629,098 $ 1,369 $ 411 $ 958 $ 408 $ 550 Silver equivalent basis 5 58,715 52,425 $ 16.43 $ 4.93 $ 11.50 $ 4.90 $ 6.60

1) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,500 per ounce gold; $18.00 per ounce silver; and $2,000 per ounce palladium, consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2020.

Non-IFRS Measures

Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis; (iv) cash operating margin; and (v) net debt.

i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of the non-cash impairment charges, non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.





The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

December 31 Years Ended

December 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings $ 157,221 $ 77,524 $ 507,804 $ 86,138 Add back (deduct):















Impairment loss

-

-

-

165,912 (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held

(1,182)

10

(338)

16 (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of convertible notes receivable

(517)

366

(1,899)

1,043 Gain on disposal of mineral royalty interest

-

-

-

(2,929) Income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statement of Shareholders' Equity

911

1,409

(820)

376 Income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statement of OCI

(7,011)

(4,889)

(1,866)

(9,623) Other

19

53

454

1,812 Adjusted net earnings $ 149,441 $ 74,473 $ 503,335 $ 242,745 Divided by:















Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

449,320

447,475

448,694

446,021 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

450,980

448,426

450,070

446,930 Equals:















Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 0.333 $ 0.166 $ 1.122 $ 0.544 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.331 $ 0.166 $ 1.118 $ 0.543

ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.





The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

December 31 Years Ended

December 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash generated by operating activities $ 207,962 $ 131,867 $ 765,442 $ 501,620 Divided by:















Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

449,320

447,475

448,694

446,021 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

450,980

448,426

450,070

446,930 Equals:















Operating cash flow per share - basic $ 0.463 $ 0.295 $ 1.706 $ 1.125 Operating cash flow per share - diluted $ 0.461 $ 0.294 $ 1.701 $ 1.122

iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a reconciliation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis.



Three Months Ended

December 31 Years Ended

December 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per ounce amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of sales $ 124,310 $ 127,409 $ 510,652 $ 515,385 Less: depletion

(59,785)

(63,646)

(243,889)

(256,826) Cash cost of sales $ 64,525 $ 63,763 $ 266,763 $ 258,559 Cash cost of sales is comprised of:















Total cash cost of gold sold $ 37,355 $ 38,008 $ 157,429 $ 163,997 Total cash cost of silver sold

25,228

24,048

101,529

88,906 Total cash cost of palladium sold

1,942

1,707

7,805

5,656 Total cash cost of sales $ 64,525 $ 63,763 $ 266,763 $ 258,559 Divided by:















Total gold ounces sold

86,243

89,223

369,553

389,086 Total silver ounces sold

4,576

4,684

19,232

17,703 Total palladium ounces sold

4,591

5,312

20,051

20,681 Equals:















Average cash cost of gold (per ounce) $ 433 $ 426 $ 426 $ 421 Average cash cost of silver (per ounce) $ 5.51 $ 5.13 $ 5.28 $ 5.02 Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce) $ 423 $ 321 $ 389 $ 273

iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.



Three Months Ended

December 31 Years Ended

December 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per ounce amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total sales:















Gold $ 162,299 $ 132,342 $ 652,827 $ 541,045 Silver $ 113,131 $ 81,296 $ 399,625 $ 288,401 Palladium $ 10,782 $ 9,584 $ 43,772 $ 31,886 Divided by:















Total gold ounces sold

86,243

89,223

369,553

389,086 Total silver ounces sold

4,576

4,684

19,232

17,703 Total palladium ounces sold

4,591

5,312

20,051

20,681 Equals:















Average realized price of gold (per ounce) $ 1,882 $ 1,483 $ 1,767 $ 1,391 Average realized price of silver (per ounce) $ 24.72 $ 17.36 $ 20.78 $ 16.29 Average realized price of palladium (per ounce) $ 2,348 $ 1,804 $ 2,183 $ 1,542 Less:















Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce) $ (433) $ (426) $ (426) $ (421) Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce) $ (5.51) $ (5.13) $ (5.28) $ (5.02) Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce) $ (423) $ (321) $ (389) $ (273) Equals:















Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold $ 1,449 $ 1,057 $ 1,341 $ 970 As a percentage of realized price of gold

77%

71%

76%

70% Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold $ 19.21 $ 12.23 $ 15.50 $ 11.27 As a percentage of realized price of silver

78%

70%

75%

69% Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold $ 1,925 $ 1,483 $ 1,794 $ 1,269 As a percentage of realized price of palladium

82%

82%

82%

82%

1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.

v. Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from the outstanding bank debt under the Revolving Facility. The Company presents net debt as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's liquidity and financial position.





The following table provides a calculation of the Company's net debt.



As at

December 31 As at

December 31 (in thousands) 2020 2019 Bank debt $ 195,000 $ 874,500 Less: cash and cash equivalents

(192,683)

(103,986) Net debt $ 2,317 $ 770,514

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In accordance with the Company's MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

