Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Second Quarter Results for 2019 and Declares Third Quarterly Dividend of 2019

TSX: WPM

NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All figures are presented in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

In the second quarter of 2019, Wheaton generated over $100 million in operating cash flow and had attributable gold production of over 100,000 ounces. Through the first half of 2019, Wheaton is on track for record annual gold production and reconfirms 2019 gold equivalent production guidance.

Operational Overview







Q2 2019

Q2 2018 Change Ounces produced











Gold



100,577

90,391 11.3 % Silver (000's)



4,834

5,977 (19.1)% Palladium



5,736

- n.a. Ounces sold











Gold



90,077

87,140 3.4 % Silver (000's)



4,241

5,972 (29.0)% Palladium



5,273

- n.a. Sales price per ounce











Gold

$ 1,320 $ 1,305 1.1 % Silver

$ 14.93 $ 16.52 (9.6)% Palladium

$ 1,381 $ n.a. n.a. Cash costs per ounce 1











Gold 1

$ 420 $ 407 3.2 % Silver 1

$ 5.14 $ 4.54 13.2 % Palladium 1

$ 247 $ n.a. n.a. Cash operating margin per ounce 1











Gold 1

$ 900 $ 898 0.2 % Silver 1

$ 9.79 $ 11.98 (18.3)% Palladium 1

$ 1,134 $ n.a. n.a. Revenue

$ 189,466 $ 212,400 (10.8)% Net (loss) earnings

$ (124,694) $ 318,142 n.a. Per share

$ (0.28) $ 0.72 n.a. Adjusted net earnings 1

$ 44,808 $ 72,340 (38.1)% Per share 1

$ 0.10 $ 0.16 (38.4)% Operating cash flows

$ 109,258 $ 135,200 (19.2)% Per share 1

$ 0.25 $ 0.31 (19.4)% Dividends declared 1

$ 40,133 $ 39,888 0.6 % Per share

$ 0.09 $ 0.09 0.0 %

All amounts in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold, per ounce amounts and per share amounts.

Highlights

The increase in attributable gold production was primarily due to the commencement of the San Dimas gold stream effective May 10, 2018 , and the Stillwater precious metals stream effective July 1, 2018 , as well as higher production at Sudbury .





gold stream effective , and the precious metals stream effective , as well as higher production at . The decrease in attributable silver production was primarily due to the termination of the San Dimas silver stream effective May 10, 2018 and lower production from Peñasquito due to an illegal blockade.





silver stream effective and lower production from Peñasquito due to an illegal blockade. The increase in gold sales volume was due to the higher production levels, partially offset by negative changes in the balance of payable gold produced but not yet delivered to Wheaton.





The decrease in silver sales volume was due to the lower production levels coupled with negative changes in the balance of payable silver produced but not yet delivered to Wheaton.





The net loss incurred during the current period was a result of a non-cash impairment charge in the amount of $166 million relative to the Company's Voisey's Bay PMPA, while during the prior period the Company terminated the previously owned San Dimas silver purchase agreement, resulting in a gain on disposal of $246 million .





relative to the Company's Voisey's Bay PMPA, while during the prior period the Company terminated the previously owned silver purchase agreement, resulting in a gain on disposal of . The decrease in adjusted net earnings was primarily due to lower margins relative to San Dimas , which was converted to a gold stream on May 10, 2018 , lower sales relative to Peñasquito resulting from the illegal blockade, lower sales relative to Salobo resulting from negative changes in ounces PBND and higher finance costs.





, which was converted to a gold stream on , lower sales relative to Peñasquito resulting from the illegal blockade, lower sales relative to Salobo resulting from negative changes in ounces PBND and higher finance costs. Declared quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share in accordance with Wheaton's setting of a minimum quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share for the duration of 2019, subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Subsequent to the Quarter

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona issued a ruling vacating and remanding the U.S. Forest Service's issuance of the Final Record of Decision for the Rosemont project in Arizona , such that Rosemont cannot proceed with construction at this time. Hudbay states that they believe that the Court has misinterpreted federal mining laws and Forest Service regulations as they apply to Rosemont and as such, they will be appealing the decision.

Reconfirming Gold Equivalent Production Guidance

Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2019 is on track to meet its forecast of approximately 690,000 gold equivalent ounces 2 ; however, the mix of precious metals production has been updated based on developments in the first half of the year. Specifically, Wheaton now expects to produce approximately 385,000 ounces of gold, 22.5 million ounces of silver and 22,000 ounces of palladium.





; however, the mix of precious metals production has been updated based on developments in the first half of the year. Specifically, Wheaton now expects to produce approximately 385,000 ounces of gold, 22.5 million ounces of silver and 22,000 ounces of palladium. For the five-year period ending in 2023, the Company continues to estimate that average annual gold equivalent production2 will amount to 750,000 ounces. As a reminder, Wheaton does not include any production from Rosemont in this five-year guidance.

"Wheaton once again generated strong operating cash flow in the second quarter at well over $100 million," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "We are unique in the streaming and royalty space as our current revenue is derived from 100% precious metals production with significant leverage to not only the price of gold, but also to other precious metals including silver and palladium. As always, we remain focused on the sustainable management of our diverse portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets and delivering superior shareholder value."

Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue was $189 million in the second quarter of 2019, on sales volume of 90,100 ounces of gold, 4.2 million ounces of silver and 5,300 ounces of palladium. This represents an 11% decrease from the $212 million of revenue generated in the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to (i) a 29% decrease in the number of silver ounces sold, (ii) a 10% decrease in the average realized silver price ($14.93 in Q2 2019 compared with $16.52 in Q2 2018); partially offset by (iii) the introduction of palladium sales effective Q3 2018, (iv) a 3% increase in the number of gold ounces sold; and (v) a 1% increase in the average realized gold price ($1,320 in Q2 2019 compared with $1,305 in Q2 2018).

Costs and Expenses

Average cash costs¹ in the second quarter of 2019 were $420 per gold ounce sold, $5.14 per silver ounce sold and $247 per palladium ounce sold, as compared with $407 per gold ounce and $4.54 per silver ounce during the comparable period of 2018. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $900 per gold ounce sold, $9.79 per silver ounce sold and $1,134 per palladium ounce sold, a decrease of 18% per silver ounce sold while the cash operating margin¹ per ounce of gold sold was virtually unchanged as compared with Q2 2018. The decrease in the silver cash operating margin was primarily due to a 10% decrease in the average realized silver price in Q2 2019 compared with Q2 2018.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Operating Cash Flows

Adjusted net earnings¹ and cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2019 were $45 million ($0.10 per share) and $109 million ($0.25 per share¹), compared with adjusted net earnings¹ of $72 million ($0.16 per share) and cash flow from operations of $135 million ($0.31 per share¹) for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 38% and 19%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $87 million of cash on hand and $1.1 billion outstanding under the Company's $2 billion revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility"). The average effective interest rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 4.25%.

Asset Impairment

At the end of each reporting period, the Company assesses each precious metal purchase agreement ("PMPA") to determine whether any indication of impairment exists. If such an indication exists, the recoverable amount of the precious metal purchase agreement is estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment (if any).

On June 11, 2018, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Voisey's Bay PMPA") to acquire from a subsidiary of Vale S.A. ("Vale") an amount of cobalt equal to 42.4% of the cobalt production from its Voisey's Bay mine in Canada, until the delivery of 31 million pounds of cobalt and 21.2% of cobalt production thereafter for the life of mine for a total upfront cash payment of $390 million. Concurrently, Vale also entered into a streaming agreement with Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27") on the Voisey's Bay mine with similar terms and conditions to the Voisey's Bay PMPA.

On June 18, 2019, Cobalt 27 announced that it had entered into an agreement with Pala Investments Limited ("Pala") whereby Pala would acquire 100% of Cobalt 27's issued and outstanding common shares. The implied price paid by Pala for Cobalt 27's streaming agreement on the Voisey's Bay mine was significantly lower than the original upfront cash payment paid by Cobalt 27 to Vale at the time their agreement was entered into. The estimated implied purchase price paid by Pala to acquire Cobalt 27's Voisey's Bay stream was determined to be an indicator of impairment relative to the Company's Voisey's Bay PMPA.

The Voisey's Bay PMPA had a carrying value at June 30, 2019, of $393 million. Management estimated that the recoverable amount at June 30, 2019, under the Voisey's Bay PMPA was $227 million, resulting in an impairment charge of $166 million.

Second Quarter Asset Highlights

During the second quarter of 2019 attributable production was 100,600 ounces of gold, 4.8 million ounces of silver and 5,700 ounces of palladium, representing an increase of 11% and a decrease of 19% for gold and silver, respectively, as compared with the second quarter of 2018.

Operational highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, are as follows:

Salobo

In the second quarter of 2019, Salobo produced 67,100 ounces of attributable gold, virtually unchanged relative to the second quarter of 2018 as lower throughput and recoveries were almost completely offset by higher grades. In Vale's Second Quarter 2019 Performance Report, Vale reports that the ongoing expansion at Salobo continues to progress with the completion of the earthworks in the crushing and flotation plants in the quarter.

Peñasquito

In the second quarter of 2019, Peñasquito produced 0.7 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 45% relative to the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to lower throughput resulting from an illegal blockade in the quarter partially offset by higher grades. In April 2019, Newmont Mining Corporation and Goldcorp Inc. merged to form Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ("Newmont"). On June 17, 2019, Newmont announced that it was ramping up operations at Peñasquito following the lifting of the illegal blockade and the establishment of a dialogue process sponsored by the national government. Newmont also states that shipments from the mine have resumed and that during the 49-day suspension of operations, the mine used the downtime to bring forward maintenance on a variety of systems and equipment.

San Dimas

In the second quarter of 2019, San Dimas produced 11,500 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 101% relative to the second quarter of 2018 as the San Dimas gold stream was effective May 10, 2018. According to First Majestic Silver Corp.'s ("First Majestic") second quarter of 2019 production report, the San Dimas mill processed a total of 172,368 tonnes with average silver and gold grades of 312 g/t and 4.32 g/t, respectively. According to First Majestic, throughput was up 6% and silver and gold grades improved 9% and 3%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter due to higher grades in the Jessica and Victoria veins.

Sudbury

In the second quarter of 2019, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 9,000 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 39% relative to the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher throughput. As a reminder, production in the second quarter of 2018 was impacted by the Coleman mine being shutdown down for unscheduled maintenance from November 2017 to April 2018.

Constancia

In the second quarter of 2019, Constancia produced 0.5 million ounces of attributable silver and 4,500 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 8% for silver production and an increase of approximately 42% for gold production relative to the second quarter of 2018. As per Wheaton's precious metals purchase agreement with Hudbay relating to Constancia (the "Constancia PMPA"), should Hudbay fail to achieve a minimum level of throughput at the Pampacancha satellite deposit during 2018, 2019 and 2020, Wheaton will be entitled to an increased portion of gold from Hudbay. As per Hudbay's MD&A for the first quarter of 2019, mining of the Pampacancha deposit is not expected to begin until later in 2020. Assuming ore production does not begin until 2020, the Company will be entitled to receive an additional 8,020 ounces of gold in each of 2019 and 2020 relative to the Constancia PMPA, with the deliveries to be made in quarterly installments, of which 2,005 ounces were received during the second quarter of 2019 and reported as production.

Other Gold

In the second quarter of 2019, total Other Gold attributable production was 4,800 ounces, a decrease of approximately 36% relative to the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was due primarily to the cessation of production at the Minto mine which was placed on care and maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Minto mine was sold by Capstone Mining Corp. to Pembridge Resources plc ("Pembridge") effective June 3, 2019. According to Pembridge's news release dated June 4, 2019, Pembridge expects to recommence commercial production at Minto during the fourth quarter of 2019; however, Wheaton does not include any additional production from Minto in its 2019 or five-year guidance.

Other Silver

In the second quarter of 2019, total Other Silver attributable production was 2.3 million ounces, an increase of approximately 6% relative to the second quarter of 2018. The increase was driven primarily by higher production from the Zinkgruvan and Aljustrel mines partially offset by lower production at Yauliyacu.

Development Update – Toroparu

Sandspring Resources Ltd. announced results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of its Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana in a news release dated June 4, 2019, and subsequently filed the PEA on July 23, 2019.

Produced But Not Yet Delivered3

As at June 30, 2019, payable ounces attributable to the Company produced but not yet delivered amounted to 80,700 payable gold ounces, 3.3 million payable silver ounces and 4,500 payable palladium ounces, representing an increase of 5,900 payable gold ounces, a decrease of 0.2 million payable silver ounces and a decrease of 300 payable palladium ounces during the three month period ended June 30, 2019. Payable gold ounces produced but not yet delivered increased primarily as a result of an increase related to the Salobo gold interest. Payable silver ounces produced but not yet delivered decreased slightly primarily as a result of a decrease related to the Peñasquito silver interest partially offset by an increase related to the Antamina silver interest. Payable ounces produced but not yet delivered to the Wheaton group of companies are expected to average approximately two months of annualized production for silver and two to three months for both gold and palladium but may vary from quarter to quarter due to a number of mining operation factors including mine ramp-up and timing of shipments.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Subsequent to the Quarter

Rosemont – Permitting

On August 1, 2019, Hudbay announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona ("Court") issued a ruling in the lawsuits challenging the U.S. Forest Service's issuance of the Final Record of Decision ("FROD") for the Rosemont project in Arizona. The Court ruled to vacate and remand the FROD such that Rosemont cannot proceed with construction at this time. Hudbay stated that they believe that the Court has misinterpreted federal mining laws and Forest Service regulations as they apply to Rosemont and as such, they will be appealing the Court's decision to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Hudbay indicates that the FROD was issued in June 2017 after a thorough process of ten years involving 17 co-operating agencies at various levels of government, 16 hearings, over 1,000 studies, and 245 days of public comment resulting in more than 36,000 comments. Wheaton has not made any upfront payments to date relative to Rosemont nor included any production from Rosemont in its five-year guidance.

Dividend

Third Quarterly Dividend

The third quarterly cash dividend for 2019 of US$0.09 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton Precious Metals common shares as of the close of business on August 23, 2019 and will be distributed on or about September 5, 2019.

Under the Company's dividend policy, the quarterly dividend per common share is targeted to equal approximately 30% of the average cash generated by operating activities in the previous four quarters divided by the Company's then outstanding common shares, all rounded to the nearest cent. To minimize volatility in quarterly dividends, the Company has set a minimum quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share for the duration of 2019.

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company has previously implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Participation in the DRIP is optional. For the purposes of this third quarterly dividend, the Company has elected to issue common shares under the DRIP through treasury at a 3% discount to the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate the discount applicable to Treasury Acquisitions, as defined in the DRIP, or direct that such common shares be purchased in Market Acquisitions, as defined in the DRIP, at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced.

The DRIP and enrollment forms, including direct deposit, are available for download on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com, accessible by quick links directly from the home page, and can also be found in the 'investors' section, under the 'dividends' tab.

Registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at: https://www.canstockta.com/en/InvestorServices/Investor_Information/Issuer_List/IssuerDetail.jsp?companyCode=1501.

Beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. All shareholders considering enrollment in the DRIP should carefully review the terms of the DRIP and consult with their advisors as to the implications of enrollment in the DRIP.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer of securities. A registration statement relating to the DRIP has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. A written copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company at 1021 West Hastings Street, Suite 3500, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 0C3.

Outlook

Wheaton's estimated attributable precious metals production in 2019 is forecast to be approximately 690,000 gold equivalent ounces2. The mix of precious metals production has been updated based on developments in the first half of the year. Specifically, Wheaton now expects to produce approximately 385,000 ounces of gold, up from 365,000 ounces originally forecast due to stronger than anticipated production from Salobo, and 22.5 million ounces of silver, down from 24.5 million ounces as a result of the temporary shutdown of Peñasquito in the second quarter of 2019. Forecast production of palladium in 2019 remains unchanged at approximately 22,000 ounces. For the five-year period ending in 2023, the Company estimates that average annual gold equivalent production2 will amount to 750,000 ounces. As a reminder, Wheaton does not currently include any production from Hudbay's Rosemont project nor the announced expansion at Salobo in its estimated average five-year production guidance4.

From a liquidity perspective, the $87 million of cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2019, combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion Revolving Facility and ongoing operating cash flows positions the Company well to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive precious metal stream interests.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals' MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Wes Carson, P. Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations is a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website at http://www.wheatonpm.com/Company/corporate-governance/default.aspx.

End Notes

___________________________ 1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter. 2 Commodity price assumptions for the gold equivalent production forecasts for 2019 and the five-year average are unchanged since the original forecasts at $1,300 / ounce gold, $16 / ounce silver, $1,350 / ounce palladium, and $21 / pound of cobalt. 3 Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces produced but not yet delivered are based on management estimates and may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 4 In preparing the long-term production forecast, Wheaton has considered the impact of Vale's announced approval of the Salobo III copper project, a brownfield expansion, which if completed as proposed, would increase processing throughput capacity from 24 Mtpa to 36 Mtpa once fully ramped up (the "Salobo Expansion"). However, readers are cautioned that Vale has not finalized its mine plan and as such, Wheaton has not included any production growth as a result of the Salobo Expansion.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Earnings





Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share

















amounts - unaudited)



2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales

$ 189,466 $ 212,400 $ 414,515 $ 411,652 Cost of sales

















Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 60,957 $ 62,580 $ 130,171 $ 118,994 Depletion



61,404

62,494

129,785

119,759 Total cost of sales

$ 122,361 $ 125,074 $ 259,956 $ 238,753 Gross margin

$ 67,105 $ 87,326 $ 154,559 $ 172,899 General and administrative



12,249

11,972

28,784

21,729 Impairment charges



165,912

-

165,912

- (Loss) earnings from operations

$ (111,056) $ 75,354 $ (40,137) $ 151,170 Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest



-

(245,715)

-

(245,715) Other (income) expense



3,090

(1,216)

2,824

(145) (Loss) earnings before finance costs and income taxes

$ (114,146) $ 322,285 $ (42,961) $ 397,030 Finance costs



13,306

7,367

27,252

14,474 (Loss) earnings before income taxes

$ (127,452) $ 314,918 $ (70,213) $ 382,556 Income tax recovery



2,758

3,224

2,868

3,709 Net (loss) earnings

$ (124,694) $ 318,142 $ (67,345) $ 386,265 Basic (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.28) $ 0.72 $ (0.15) $ 0.87 Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.28) $ 0.72 $ (0.15) $ 0.87 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















Basic



445,769

443,191

445,083

442,961 Diluted



446,470

443,770

445,815

443,453

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

June 30 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2019 2018 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,182 $ 75,767 Accounts receivable

1,324

2,186 Current taxes receivable

125

210 Other

2,653

1,541 Total current assets $ 91,284 $ 79,704 Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 5,861,139 $ 6,156,839 Early deposit mineral stream interests

30,991

30,241 Mineral royalty interest

9,107

9,107 Long-term equity investments

216,328

164,753 Investment in associates

984

2,562 Convertible note receivable

11,836

12,899 Property, plant and equipment

7,621

3,626 Other

11,533

10,315 Total non-current assets $ 6,149,539 $ 6,390,342 Total assets $ 6,240,823 $ 6,470,046 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,451 $ 19,883 Current taxes payable

13

3,361 Current portion of performance share units

6,913

5,578 Current portion of lease liabilities

647

- Other

17

19 Total current liabilities $ 25,041 $ 28,841 Non-current liabilities







Bank debt $ 1,095,500 $ 1,264,000 Lease liabilities

3,833

- Deferred income taxes

125

111 Performance share units

4,378

5,178 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,103,836 $ 1,269,289 Total liabilities $ 1,128,877 $ 1,298,130 Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,560,705 $ 3,516,437 Reserves

51,207

7,893 Retained earnings

1,500,034

1,647,586 Total shareholders' equity $ 5,111,946 $ 5,171,916 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,240,823 $ 6,470,046

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities

















Net (loss) earnings

$ (124,694) $ 318,142 $ (67,345) $ 386,265 Adjustments for

















Depreciation and depletion



61,871

62,727

130,745

120,232 Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest



-

(245,715)

-

(245,715) Impairment charges



167,561

-

167,561

- Interest expense



12,434

5,659

25,586

11,249 Equity settled stock based compensation



1,456

1,394

2,813

2,643 Performance share units



793

3,316

201

3,500 Income tax expense (recovery)



(2,758)

(3,224)

(2,868)

(3,709) Loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



7

12

7

111 Share in losses of associate



-

-

62

201 Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable



1,934

(99)

1,063

1,290 Investment income recognized in net (loss) earnings



(297)

(299)

(539)

(502) Other



242

287

670

513 Change in non-cash working capital



4,659

(1,772)

(2,511)

(4,847) Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest

$ 123,208 $ 140,428 $ 255,445 $ 271,231 Income taxes paid



(24)

(48)

(3,586)

(98) Interest paid



(14,200)

(5,459)

(24,907)

(11,055) Interest received



274

279

500

462 Cash generated from operating activities

$ 109,258 $ 135,200 $ 227,452 $ 260,540 Financing activities

















Bank debt repaid

$ (88,000) $ (79,000) $ (168,500) $ (186,000) Bank debt drawn



-

372,500

-

372,500 Credit facility extension fees



-

(5)

(1,100)

(1,205) Share purchase options exercised



5,502

878

20,393

1,027 Lease payments



(153)

-

(323)

- Dividends paid



(63,515)

(64,589)

(63,515)

(64,589) Cash (used for) generated from financing activities

$ (146,166) $ 229,784 $ (213,045) $ 121,733 Investing activities

















Mineral stream interests

$ - $ (610,235) $ (174) $ (610,235) Early deposit mineral stream interests



(750)

(4,255)

(750)

(4,458) Net proceeds on disposal of mineral stream interests



-

230,000

-

230,000 Acquisition of long-term investments



(909)

(1,016)

(909)

(1,016) Investment in associate



(132)

-

(132)

- Dividend income received



23

20

39

40 Other



(53)

(2,384)

(1,207)

(2,425) Cash used for investing activities

$ (1,821) $ (387,870) $ (3,133) $ (388,094) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ 130 $ (21) $ 141 $ (39) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ (38,599) $ (22,907) $ 11,415 $ (5,860) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

125,781

115,568

75,767

98,521 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 87,182 $ 92,661 $ 87,182 $ 92,661

Summary of Ounces Produced



Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Gold ounces produced ²

















Salobo 67,056 60,846 76,995 72,423 67,466 64,896 80,341 76,994

Sudbury 3 9,029 11,374 6,646 6,510 6,476 3,511 8,568 8,519

Constancia 4,533 4,826 4,266 3,261 3,187 3,315 2,947 2,498

San Dimas 4 11,496 10,290 10,092 10,642 5,726 - - -

Stillwater 3,675 3,137 3,472 6,376 - - - -

Other



















Minto 5 - - 1,441 2,546 2,554 2,707 3,328 6,105



777 4,788 4,445 4,248 4,124 4,982 5,645 5,478 5,114

Total Other 4,788 4,445 5,689 6,670 7,536 8,352 8,806 11,219 Total gold ounces produced 100,577 94,918 107,160 105,882 90,391 80,074 100,662 99,230 Silver ounces produced 2

















San Dimas 4 - - - - 607 1,606 1,324 1,043

Peñasquito 699 1,595 1,455 1,050 1,267 1,450 1,561 1,641

Antamina 1,343 1,180 1,225 1,406 1,394 1,304 1,434 1,686

Constancia 511 588 695 682 552 598 621 572

Other



















Los Filos 37 38 29 21 33 29 48 43



Zinkgruvan 631 479 608 530 453 565 619 710



Yauliyacu 627 528 233 597 719 550 335 588



Stratoni 180 143 149 165 211 137 131 137



Minto 5 - - 8 25 30 35 30 43



Neves-Corvo 391 498 509 458 421 405 305 341



Aljustrel 322 470 475 514 138 - - -



Lagunas Norte 6 - - - - - 217 253 243



Pierina 6 - - - - - 107 111 107



Veladero 6 - - - - - 265 211 201



777 93 95 113 136 152 146 146 145

Total Other 2,281 2,251 2,124 2,446 2,157 2,456 2,189 2,558 Total silver ounces produced 4,834 5,614 5,499 5,584 5,977 7,414 7,129 7,500 Palladium ounces produced ²

















Stillwater 5,736 4,729 5,869 8,817 - - - - GEOs produced 7 161,571 167,151 177,808 181,901 166,039 173,586 194,097 198,033 SEOs produced 7 14,221 13,999 15,009 14,699 13,118 13,763 14,810 15,033 Gold / Silver Ratio 7 88.0 83.8 84.4 80.8 79.0 79.3 76.3 75.9 Palladium / Silver Ratio 7 93.2 92.1 79.1 63.4 59.2 61.8 59.3 53.5 Gold / Palladium Ratio 7 0.9 0.9 1.1 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.4 Average payable rate 2

















Gold 95.3% 95.6% 95.5% 95.4% 94.9% 94.7% 95.0% 94.9%

Silver 83.3% 82.9% 83.1% 83.5% 86.8% 89.7% 90.1% 90.0%

Palladium 87.6% 98.5% 96.4% 94.6% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and average payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Stobie, Creighton and Totten gold interests. The Stobie gold interest was placed into care and maintenance as of May 2017. 4) Pursuant to the San Dimas SPA with Primero, the Company acquired 100% of the payable silver produced at San Dimas up to 6 million ounces annually, and 50% of any excess for the life of the mine. The San Dimas SPA was terminated on May 10, 2018 and concurrently the Company entered into the new San Dimas PMPA. 5) The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance in October 2018. 6) In accordance with the Pascua-Lama precious metal purchase agreement, all deliveries from Lagunas Norte, Pierina and Veladero ceased effective March 31, 2018. 7) GEOs and SEOs are provided to assist the reader. GEOs are calculated by converting silver to a gold equivalent by using the ratio of the average price of gold to the average price of silver and by converting palladium to a gold equivalent by using the average price of gold to the average price of palladium. SEOs are calculated by converting gold to a silver equivalent by using the ratio of the average price of gold to the average price of silver and by converting palladium to a silver equivalent by using the average price of palladium to the average price of silver. Average prices are as per the LBMA during the period.

Summary of Ounces Sold